Chelsea have spent exorbitant sums of money since American businessman Todd Boehly assumed ownership of the club last year, and while a shrewder route must be taken going forward, the Blues have identified Nicolo Barella as a summer target.

What's the latest on Nicolo Barella to Chelsea?

According to Inter Live (via Sport Witness), Chelsea are prepared to rival Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United for the signature of the Inter maestro, who is being touted at €80m (£70m) by his outfit.

The report continues to state that despite Chelsea's lucrative outgoings across the past two transfer windows, spending roughly £600m, a further midfield signing is desired.

Barella is considered a vital component to Inter's future success, though such a high value to coincide with the club's financial struggles could leave Simone Inzaghi's side resigned to grant a departure from his homeland.

Should Chelsea sign Barella?

Work in the transfer department needs to be conducted in earnest at Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea's ignominious season needing to be left firmly in the past, and swiftly.

The Blues claimed their first victory under interim manager Frank Lampard away to Bournemouth last weekend, though the result ended a shocking run of six straight defeats that have swiped Chelsea from the Champions League and mired the west London club in mid-table obscurity, and they remain 11th with four games to go - 13 points behind Brighton & Hove Albion in the last European slot.

The insurmountable gulf between Boehly's outfit and the Seagulls highlights the searing need for change, and while the inflated squad must be trimmed like a tangled thicket, replenishing the ranks with one or two well-placed moves is vital, and Barella could be the man to take the reins and spur the midfield into lasting action.

The 26-year-old dynamo has won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia during his time at the San Siro, and with the Nerazzurri holding a 2-0 advantage over city rivals AC Milan in this year's Champions League semi-finals, he could cement his legacy as one of the club's modern greats.

Hailed for his "unbelievable" performance in the derby, the £157k-per-week gem completed 84% of his passes, making two key passes, three tackles and winning three of his seven ground duels in midweek, as per Sofascore.

And as per FBref, the 43-cap Euro 2020 champion ranks among the top 9% of midfielders for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 8% for rate of assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions and in the top 10% for progressive carries per 90, with the statistical site even comparing him to Manchester City's superlative star Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne, of course, plied his maiden years in Chelsea blue, signing from Genk in 2012 for £7m and failing to make his mark before departing for Wolfsburg in January 2014 for a reported £17m after starting just five matches.

The imperious £400k-per-week Belgian now perches comfortably inside the pantheon of contemporary greats, having scored 96 goals and supplied 148 assists from 351 displays for the Citizens and won a wealth of major honours for Pep Guardiola's City including four Premier League titles.

Signing Barella would provide the Stamford Bridge side with a world-class centre-midfielder to steady the ship after the harshest of storms; he is a "genius" on the pitch, as dubbed by sports editor Mike Piellucci, much like De Bruyne, and could be the catalyst for a year as resounding as it is disparate from the current stricken season.