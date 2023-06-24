A new era is in full swing for Chelsea.

The last week has seen the departures of numerous first-team players edge extremely close as the incoming Mauricio Pochettino attempts to trim a hideously bloated squad.

The most unexpected and well-documented exit is that of Kai Havertz to Arsenal as Fabrizio Romano revealed that a £65m deal has been agreed upon, and his medical is to be scheduled.

However, the Blues were already prepared for this eventuality - RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku has had an agreement with Chelsea since October. It was recently confirmed he has joined for a reported fee of €60m (£52m).

In his first interview as a new Premier League player, the Frenchman has outlined how he can bring excitement to Stamford Bridge.

He said: "We can say that I am a hard worker. I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies. To give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as happy as I am to be here at this club.

“I think the project was good for me. It is a good project for me to develop myself as a player and a man also.

“I want to improve, to progress every day, so wherever they tell me to play, I play, and I wanted to improve in every position. So that’s the way I go about everything and why I was able to score goals after changing.

An upgrade on Kai Havertz?

Nkunku arrives in the English capital off the back of a scintillating final season in Germany. In 25 Bundesliga appearances, the ten-cap international scored 16 goals, as he was the division’s joint-top scorer, despite missing nine games through injury.

The forward isn’t just a one-season wonder, as he was crowned the Bundesliga’s Best Player and Footballer of the Year in Germany for 2022.

As well as his potency, the attacker has demonstrated himself to be a wonderful all-rounder. He ranks within the top 9% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals per 90, shot-creating actions per 90, progressive passes per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

The £124k-per-week star has splendid pedigree and can fill the void left by Havertz, who flattered to deceive in a Chelsea shirt.

The German’s time in west London has seen flashes of impudent brilliance, but he has desperately lacked consistent ruthlessness, cutting an anonymous figure for prolonged periods.

Whilst Havertz is obviously extremely talented, he was yet to be fully unlocked in any Chelsea system and failed to hit double digits for goals or assists in any season for the Blues.

It’s the best outcome for both parties to go their separate ways. Nkunku, who has been hailed as “world-class” by former Leipzig assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer, now has the opportunity to become the new talisman.