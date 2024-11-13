A Chelsea star is "unhappy" under Enzo Maresca behind-the-scenes, and he's tempted by the prospect of joining another elite club who are circling to take advantage.

Players on the verge of leaving Chelsea next year

A host of bit-part Chelsea players have been linked with exits in both January and next summer.

At the very start of the season, it was believed that Mykhailo Mudryk was battling for his Chelsea future, with reports then emerging that the west Londoners could even look to secure a loan move for the £89 million Ukraine international.

However, Mudryk has since impressed enough when given the opportunity by Maresca, with the tactician praising his impact recently after their 4-1 win away to Panathinaikos in the Conference League.

"Very happy, not for me but for him," said Maresca on Mudryk's improvement.

"We as a staff, we spend a long, long time to help the players; not only Misha but the whole squad. Since we started, we are working with Misha and all the wingers to arrive in the box, into the position where Misha scored.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

"He struggled to arrive there and now he is starting to arrive there. That is where we are going to score goals. It's for him, it's for Jadon [Sancho], it's for Noni [Madueke], it's for Pedro [Neto] - all of the wingers. They need to be in position because the ball is going to arrive in that position.

"We want the best for Misha. Since day one, we are trying to help Misha."

Benoit Badiashile was heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea in the new year, but it has now been reliably reported that those within the club hold the Frenchman in high regard and consider him an excellent back-up option to their mainstay defenders (Ben Jacobs).

Chelsea are prepared to sell Ben Chilwell, though, with clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A all apparently interested in taking the left-back off Maresca's hands when the window reopens. Meanwhile, very recent rumours have cast doubt on Christopher Nkunku and his future at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku "unhappy" at Chelsea and tempted to join Man United

Nkunku is reportedly considering a Chelsea exit, two seasons after joining them from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman has been prolific on command, bagging 10 goals and an assist in all competitions over his 17 appearances, but he still can't force his way past Nicolas Jackson in Maresca's pecking order.

Now, as per Football Insider, it is believed Nkunku is "unhappy" at Chelsea and would entertain the prospect of joining league rivals Man United - who are believed to be interested in a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

He's certainly been very unlucky since arriving in west London, and the sheer competition for places in Chelsea's attacking line means even a 10-goal return doesn't guarantee you a place in the starting line up. Nkunku's first full season was blighted by injury as well, after arriving from the Bundesliga with so much promise.