Chelsea are now among the favourites to win the race for an "elite talent" with a £68m release clause, according to a report.

Maresca keen to strengthen in January

Enzo Maresca is looking to bring in reinforcements in multiple positions this month, with the manager trying to get his side's season back on track after a recent downturn in form.

One area in which the Blues are keen to strengthen is left-wing, and they have now made an approach to sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, who could cost around £60m.

Garnacho is not the only Man United player Chelsea are interested in signing, with central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also being targeted, while the Blues are now in pole position to sign Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez.

Given that Brighton & Hove Albion have made contact over a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, Maresca may also be tasked with bringing in a new defender this month, and there has now been an update on their pursuit of Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande.

Having first made an approach for the defender back in November, the Blues are now leading the race for Diomande's signature, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the race for the centre-back's signature, but Chelsea are believed to be among the favourites.

The Sporting star is keen to move to the Premier League and also favours a move to London, which could give Maresca's side the edge over Man Utd in negotiations.

In order to get a deal done, the Blues may have to be willing to spend big, as the 21-year-old has an €80m (£68m) release clause included in his contract with Sporting.

Diomande showing great potential

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lavished praise on the youngster, tipping him to be capable of playing at the very highest level.

The 6 foot 3 defender has established himself as a key player for Sporting over the past two seasons, and he is showing signs he could be capable of making the step up to a club the size of Chelsea.

With Maresca favouring a possession-based style of play, it is important to sign players capable of building up from the back, and the Ivorian ranks in the 99th percentile for his pass completion rate per 90 over the past year.

As such, it is exciting news that Chelsea are now one of the favourites to sign Diomande, but they should look to get a deal done for lower than the release clause given that he is still unproven in a major European league.