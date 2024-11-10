Amid Enzo Fernandez's recent struggles, Chelsea are now reportedly battling to replace the World Cup winner by winning the race to sign a Real Madrid target in 2025.

Chelsea transfer news

As the months tick by under Enzo Maresca, the reported £107m that Chelsea paid to sign Fernandez looks more and more like another transfer mistake. The midfielder has struggled to break into the Italian's side ahead of both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, who have formed the foundation behind the Blues' return to form since the beginning of the current campaign.

It perhaps speaks volumes that Fernandez has instead found himself starting games in the Europa Conference League, recording three assists in a ruthless 8-0 thrashing of Noah in mid-week.

Recent transfer rumours suggest that the London giants are ready to cut their losses and swap their big-money midfielder in pursuit of Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni. And if it's not to be the Frenchman, meanwhile, the Blues could turn their attention to beating Real Madrid to a Serie A target in 2025.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are now battling to sign Samuele Ricci ahead of Real Madrid and Manchester City in 2025 in a deal that would see Fernandez replaced.

Ricci has impressed at Torino in the current campaign and at 23 years old could reap the rewards for such form by swapping the Serie A for the Premier League. As for Chelsea, as they continue their recent turnaround back towards Europe's elite, it would represent quite the statement if they managed to beat rivals City and Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Given Lavia's injury struggles too, adding depth to their defensive midfield role would certainly be a wise move.

"Excellent" Ricci would add depth behind Lavia

The difference that Lavia has made to the current Chelsea side - particularly alongside Caicedo - has been clear to see, but the Blues must add depth and in doing so, cast Fernandez aside on a permanent basis. And that's where Ricci could come in. Had the London giants signed a player of Ricci's quality last summer, as Lavia sat sidelined for the majority of the campaign, then Mauricio Pochettino's tenure may have ended in contrasting fashion.

League stats (via FBref) Samuele Ricci Enzo Fernandez Romeo Lavia Progressive Passes 40 35 10 Key Passes 5 10 3 Tackles Won 6 7 4 Ball Recoveries 40 34 14

Unsurprisingly, Ricci has been at the centre of significant praise throughout the current campaign, including from analyst Ben Mattinson, who dubbed his understanding of tempo "excellent" back in September.

When the battle for his signature commences in 2025, Chelsea will be desperate to be front of the queue ahead of Manchester City and Real Madrid.