Chelsea are thought to be battling over the signing of one Arsenal player in a potential Ashley Cole repeat, amid claims he's destined to leave the Emirates.

Maresca set sights on defensive signings at Chelsea

New head coach Enzo Maresca, assisted by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, could orchestrate somewhat of a defensive shake-up this summer.

The Italian was forced to watch on as former stalwart Thiago Silva waved goodbye to Chelsea after four faithful years at Stamford Bridge, and it's safe to say that the Brazilian's colossal presence/experience will be a sore miss for Maresca.

Luckily, Chelsea have already sealed a deal for Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, and the Premier League defender could do wonders to assist the Blues in filling the void left by Silva's departure.

Tosin Adarabioyo's best league games for Fulham last season Match Rating (WhoScored) Fulham 5-0 West Ham 8.44 Fulham 3-0 Brighton 7.59 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Fulham 7.33 Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest 7.31 Chelsea 0-1 Fulham 7.28

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that the search for centre-backs may not stop with Tosin, though, and it is also believed that Maresca has his eyes on a new goalkeeper for Chelsea as well.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," said Romano on Chelsea's transfer plans after bringing in Maresca to replace Pochettino.

"It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position."

Chelsea are apparently keen on Leicester City shot-stopper Mads Hermansen, as well as their former keeper Marcin Bulka, after his excellent Ligue 1 campaign at OGC Nice.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga's desire to leave Chelsea, Maresca apparently wants another keeper brought in, and they could apparently turn to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

Chelsea battling for Ramsdale in Ashley Cole repeat

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are battling Newcastle to sign Ramsdale this summer, with the £120,000-per-week England international destined to leave in the coming months.

The Three Lions ace lost his number one spot to David Raya last season, and reliable Gunners reporter Charles Watts suggests it is a matter of when, not if, he departs Hale End. If Ramsdale were to swap Arsenal for Stamford Bridge, it would be a repeat of the scenario which brought Cole to Chelsea in 2006.

"I do think he will be on the move at some point over the next couple of months," said Watts.

"Obviously we have the Euros coming up and he will be away with England, so that could delay things and Arsenal also need to be confident that they can land a replacement before sanctioning any exit.

“But I do think both things will happen. It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if. The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then."