Chelsea are now described as close to reaching an agreement with Napoli over the signing of Victor Osimhen, as journalist Miguel Delaney details the "complex" talks ongoing over a deal which would see Romelu Lukaku join Antonio Conte.

Chelsea open talks to sign Osimhen from Napoli

Last week, some very intriguing news broke that Chelsea opened talks with Napoli to sign Osimhen amid their attempts to push Lukaku in the opposite direction.

The deal could apparently be an initial loan with an option/obligation to make it permanent, which would be quite a coup and one of the biggest transfers of this summer window if it comes to fruition.

Reliable journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph says Chelsea refuse to rule out signing Osimhen alongside Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, so their near-£35 million move for the Spaniard may not impact talks for Napoli's star striker.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Omorodion, who's agreed a seven-year contract to join the west Londoners, according to Fabrizio Romano. If Enzo Mareca gets both the 20-year-old and Osimhen over the line, Todd Boehly and the wider recruitment team will have seriously outdone themselves, which is an impressive feat considering just how active they've been in the transfer market since 2022.

"Chelsea are still in talks for Victor Osimhen and a loan with buy option has been discussed," echoed GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs this week.

"Napoli still pushing for Romelu Lukaku, who is their top target to replace Osimhen. Lukaku has already agreed to a three-year contract. Osimhen open to Chelsea but ideally wants a permanent aspect to the move. Although his agent Roberto Calenda has denied a 'fantasy exchange'.

Victor Osimhen Napoli Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 25 15 3 Champions League 6 2 1 Italy Cup 1 0 0 via Transfermarkt

"Chelsea and Napoli are discussing different loan formulas and wage structures for Osimhen. Chelsea don't have a maximum wage in mind, so could break their structure, but it's a non-#UCL season meaning all arrivals must buy into a wage decrease comparative to if Champions League is achieved."

Chelsea closing in on agreement for Victor Osimhen

Delaney, sharing another update on this saga for The Independent this week, writes that Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Napoli over signing Osimhen.

The talks have been "complex", and could well carry on towards the end of the window, but it is believed both parties are not that far apart on a mutually beneficial package which would see Lukaku make the move back to Italy.

On Lukaku's side, it is said that almost everything is finalised, but Osimhen is holding out for a wage packet of around £198,000-per-week to join Chelsea. While Boehly and co have implemented a strict salary structure, Chelsea are willing to forsake this for a "star" of Osimhen's quality and commercial appeal.

Discussions right now are also centred around how to spread out the cost of Osimhen's wages, which is why it could take until the last week of the window to get it fully over the line.