Chelsea are now closing in on a deal to sign an "exciting" midfielder, and they are eager to wrap it up quickly as other clubs are starting to show interest, according to a report.

Blues eyeing more talented youngsters

The Blues have developed a reputation for signing young players, who are often sent out on loan to prove themselves at sister club Strasbourg, and they are continuing to scour the market for talented prospects ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland's Chris Rigg is the latest young player to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, having now been cleared to leave the Championship side this summer, should a potential suitor be willing to fork out £25m.

However, there is now a feeling the west Londoners' transfer approach could be deterring young players from joining the club, as revealed when it emerged Arsenal are set to win the race for Santos left-back Joao Victor de Souza.

De Souza and his agent were unimpressed with the Blues' ideas about his future, which opened the door for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea could face a similar problem in their pursuit of Sporting CP's Dario Essugo, although they are now closing in on a deal.

Essugo is only keen to join the Blues if he is going to be a part of the squad, rather than being shipped out on loan to Strasbourg, with the midfielder having reservations about the move.

Despite the 19-year-old's concerns, however, a deal is now close to completion, with Enzo Maresca's side eager to agree a fee as quickly as possible, as he has started to attract interest from other clubs, having impressed on loan at Las Palmas.

Essugo is one for the future

The teenager is keen to be a part of the Chelsea squad immediately, and there are some indications he could be capable of making an instant impact at Stamford Bridge, given the level of his defensive performances over the past year.

The Portuguese starlet, who could cost around €25m (£21m) ranks in the 98th percentile for interceptions per 90, the 87th percentile for clearances, and the 81st percentile for tackles, when compared to his positional peers.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also tipped the central midfielder for future success, having made a solid start to life in La Liga, calling him "one of the most exciting DMs in Europe".

Having also signed Mathis Amougou in the winter transfer window, Chelsea have a multitude of options in midfield, but if Essugo is able to replicate his performances in La Liga in the Premier League, he could push for a starting spot sooner rather than later.