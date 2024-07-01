In a busy start to the summer transfer window, Chelsea now reportedly expect their next signing to travel for his medical in the coming weeks and officially complete his move.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have already signed Estevao Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo and Omari Kellyman this summer as Todd Boehly looks to build Enzo Maresca a side capable of finally returning to the Premier League's top four and beyond. That said, the American has still very much focused his attention on the future rather than star players for next season, given that Estevao and Kellyman are both 17 years old and 18 years old respectively.

Speaking to Chelsea's official media channels after putting pen to paper, Kellyman said via BBC Sport: "It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started."

Reports suggest that the youngster's recent arrival from Aston Villa won't be the last at Stamford Bridge this summer, however, with Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks set to be the next to sign for £30m.

Also, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea expect Aaron Anselmino to travel for his medical in the coming weeks, completing a deal worth less than $25m (£20m) in the process.

The centre-back will have to wait for his Chelsea and Premier League chance for at least six months though, given that he's heading straight back on loan to Boca Juniors as reported by Romano.

"Complete" Anselmino is one for the future

Even amid Chelsea's struggles in recent years, Boehly has stuck to his plan to welcome future stars in the hope of taking the Blues back to the top for years to come, rather than just in the short term. Anselmino is set to become the latest arrival in that plan at just 19 years old and if Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig's praise is anything to go by, describing him as "complete", then the defender will be worth the wait.

The hope will be that by the time Anselmino returns from his loan spell at Boca Juniors, the Chelsea ship will be steadied and on course for Champions League football under new boss Maresca, allowing the Argentine to make a simple transition into life at Stamford Bridge and the Premier League.