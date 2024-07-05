Chelsea are attempting to back new head coach Enzo Maresca with top quality new players for his backline, and as they get involved in a high-profile race to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, they have their eyes on other defensive additions as well.

Chelsea competing with Arsenal over Calafiori deal

As backed by reliable transfer sources like Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are solid contenders to bring Calafiori to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old defender, who helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League after an impressive season, stood out as a key figure at the heart of their back line over his 30 Serie A appearances.

Calafiori's talents were then highlighted on the biggest stage at Euro 2024, with the Italian standing out as one of Luciano Spaletti's best performers until the Azzurri crashed out of the competition to Switzerland in the Last 16.

This has motivated intense interest from Chelsea in the former FC Basel star, but they'll have to contend with London rivals Arsenal, who are thought to be ahead of Maresca's side as things stand.

Riccardo Calafiori's best Serie A games for Bologna last season Match Match Rating (WhoScored) Bologna 3-0 Salernitana 8.09 Empoli 1-0 Bologna 7.76 Bologna 1-0 Lazio 7.65 Roma 1-3 Bologna 7.55 Bologna 4-0 Lecce 7.49

"The big story of the last few days is with Riccardo Calafiori and if you’ve been following on here then you’ll know since last week about the strong interest from Arsenal and Chelsea," wrote Romano on Arsenal and Chelsea's pursuit of Calafiori (via Dailybriefing).

"Both clubs are really interested in Calafiori, and now Arsenal have presented their proposal to the Italy international - it’s a long-term contract, the salary is not an issue at all, and they also presented their project to the player, and he is open to joining Arsenal in case they can reach an agreement with Bologna.

"So, there is already a green light from Calafiori to Arsenal, but what about Chelsea? My understanding is that Chelsea are prepared to approach Bologna, and that they will try to include players in the negotiation. It’s a different strategy, but Chelsea are still there, even if Arsenal are the favourites at the moment."

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can replicate their Mykhailo Mudryk deal by hijacking Arsenal at the last, but in the meantime, they're also targeting other defensive additions. Maresca is a real admirer of Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez, but the west Londoners have still been linked with a new shot-stopper.

Chelsea eyeing Diogo Costa alongside Calafiori

The European Championships have allowed another talent to stand out in Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, who saved every single Slovenia penalty in their last 16 shootout and made himself a hero for his country.

The FC Porto ace has been ever-present at club level as well, leading to some of the continent's biggest sides taking an interest. Chelsea keeping a very close eye on Costa as they target another goalkeeper, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid doing the same.

That is according to Jornal de Notícias, via Sport Witness, who also claim the 24-year-old will cost £64 million this summer, the full value of his release clause, following a brilliant Euro 2024 campaign.