Still looking to get their January business underway, Chelsea are now reportedly plotting a late swoop to sign a young rising star to boost Enzo Maresca's attacking options.

Chelsea transfer news

Whilst they're yet to get any deal over the line, the Blues have once again been at the centre of several transfer headlines this month, including in the race to sign Alejandro Garnacho. Reports have even gone as far as to suggest that a swap deal involving the Man Utd winger and Christopher Nkunku could yet take place with the Red Devils.

It's an added attacking boost that Maresca would certainly welcome with open arms after his side struggled against a top-six team once again this weekend, this time suffering defeat against Manchester City despite taking a shock lead inside three minutes.

In the end, the Blues suffered a frustrating day at The Etihad and one that they'll want to forget as soon as possible before potentially dipping into the transfer market for the first time this month.

According to reports from France, relayed by Caught Offside, Chelsea are now eyeing a late move to sign Enzo Molebe from Olympique Lyon as the January transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut. The report adds the Blues could then send him out on loan to Strasbourg.

The 17-year-old forward is certainly one for the future and a player who could perhaps replace the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson at some stage in the near future. His young age hasn't stood in the way of senior opportunities in France, with Lyon even trusting the forward to feature in the Europa League as they defeated Qarabag 4-1 back in November.

Now, as Chelsea plot their move, Molebe could have quite the decision to make regarding his future.

"Quick" Molebe has decision to make

If Chelsea do come calling this month, then Molebe must consider all factors before putting pen to paper. The 17-year-old, no matter what, must put first-team opportunities at the top of his wishlist, meaning that an immediate move to Stamford Bridge may not be the best option for his career at this stage. Instead, waiting for that opportunity to arrive when he is ready may well be his best route to the top of European football.

He's already a player who's caught the eye, with analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as a player with "quick feet" and going as far as saying that he has the "Henry/Isak/Aubameyang profile".

Chelsea are certainly wise to be keeping an eye on such a talent but whether they decide to make their move as early as this month remains to be seen, with Molebe a star on the rise.