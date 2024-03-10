After another nightmare season, Chelsea have already turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and handing Mauricio Pochettino a replacement in the event of some potential exit news for the Argentine.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have often been in the headlines due to their incomings since the beginning of Todd Boehly's ownership, but that could change this summer. Despite spending an endless amount of money to first build a squad for Graham Potter and then for Pochettino, the American has been forced to watch on as the London giants fall to consecutive campaigns stuck in the Premier League's mid-table.

With poor performances on the pitch and the Premier League not exactly afraid to punish a side for any Financial Fair Play wrongdoings, Chelsea could now endure a summer in which departures steal the headlines over incomings. And that may include Conor Gallagher, according to Graeme Bailey for HITC, with Chelsea sticking to their plan to sell the midfielder in the coming months.

It's not the news that Pochettino will be wanting to hear, having praised Gallagher so highly earlier this season. The Chelsea boss previously said:

"I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team. He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him."

As Gallagher departs, however, the Blues will have room for a "big-name" replacement it seems. According to Bailey, Chelsea appreciates Frenkie de Jong, Vitinha and Bruno Guimaraes, whilst Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are being looked at to replace Gallagher this summer. Bailey posted the news on X, saying:

With an impressive list of targets, Chelsea could finally find the catalyst behind an eventual revival following a period to forget at Stamford Bridge.

How Chelsea's targets compare to Gallagher

In a frustrating season, Gallagher has been one of the few bright sparks under Pochettino, creating more questions about the decision to show the England international the exit door this summer. Here's how he has compared to a couple of the Blues' reported targets so far this season:

Stats (via FBref) Connor Gallagher Bruno Guimaraes Frenkie de Jong Goals 2 3 2 Assists 4 4 0 Progressive Carries 41 41 69 Progressive Passes 132 185 166

That said, if Chelsea manage to lure either Guimaraes or De Jong to Stamford Bridge, then sacrificing Gallagher could be seen as a wise choice in the middle of Pochettino's midfield. On paper, the stats suggest that either of those two options would slot perfectly into the middle of the park alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez to form a solid trio.

As the summer approaches, Gallagher's potential exit may quickly prove to have quite the knock-on effect at Chelsea.