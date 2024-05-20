Chelsea are now reportedly eyeing a move to appoint a record-breaking manager if they decide to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino following a mixed first season in charge.

Chelsea manager news

A couple of months ago, things were looking bleak for Pochettino, who lost the Carabao Cup final against a young Liverpool side, whilst failing to galvanise his Chelsea side in Premier League action. He has since patched some holes in that sinking ship of his, however, to show signs of what this Chelsea side are capable of when closer to full flight.

So, now the Blues find themselves at somewhat of a crossroads. Reports suggest that Todd Boehly is still unsure on the future of Pochettino after a relatively poor season, regardless of their recent upturn in form.

That said, the Chelsea owner runs the risk of killing any potential momentum and returning to square one altogether if he decides to pull the plug and look elsewhere. He certainly has a big decision to make, but if Boehly decides to take action, he has reportedly eyed a replacement for Pochettino.

According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Kieran McKenna from Ipswich Town, rivalling interest from Brighton & Hove Albion. The former Manchester United coach has worked wonders at Ipswich, taking them from League One to the Premier League courtesy of back-to-back promotions. An incredible achievement, it's no surprise to see Chelsea interested.

Whether McKenna can be tempted away from Ipswich after earning promotion remains to be seen, however, with his project far from finished at Portman Road. What's more, as the Blues look to return to their best, stability should be the priority on and off the pitch, which should see Pochettino keep his job this summer.

"Brilliant" McKenna is tempting, but Chelsea must back Pochettino

There is no doubt that McKenna has the ability to step into such a role, especially after breaking the Championship record for the most points by a newly-promoted team with a staggering 96 points, but Chelsea must back Pochettino. Starting fresh for the third time in three seasons would not help the Blues go from a Europa League side and back into the Champions League and so much more. It would take them back to square one.

Pochettino has been helped by his side's recent form, of course, but it should be seen as something that he can build on, especially with Cole Palmer at the heart of things. Given the amount of young players who have arrived in recent years too, fixing the Blues was always going to be a long term project rather than a one-season solution.

That said, McKenna will still be a Premier League manager next season, which will likely result in even more praise following the words of Gary Lineker on the Rest is Football podcast via the East Anglian Times. Lineker said, when asked who he believes is the best manager outside of the Premier League: “I’m going to go with Kieran McKenna from Ipswich Town. I think he’s done a brilliant job with them."