As Chelsea face the increasingly real prospect of missing out on European football for a second consecutive season in the Premier League, Todd Boehly looks set to stick to his transfer plan focused on the future.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues splashed the cash last summer to no avail, with Mauricio Pochettino's side rooted to mid-table and a world away from Champions League football. Their Carabao Cup final loss against a young Liverpool side was their latest moment to forget, as the Reds' academy products proved that money doesn't always come out on top at Wembley.

Yet, as the summer approaches, Boehly's tactic looks set to remain unchanged, as he sets his sights on the future once more. The American has already spent money to welcome the likes of Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel from Santos in Brazil, and now reports suggest that Chelsea have turned towards the South American market once again in an attempt to land a defensive gem.

The west London giants, of course, attempted to boost their backline last summer with the additions of Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto, but have since faced struggles to the ones they faced without the arrival of the duo to highlight the need for further additions. And that's where Rafael Venancio could step in for years to come.

According to Globo Esporte, Chelsea are keen on signing Rafael Venancio from Corinthians alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United. The 17-year-old central defender reportedly has a release clause as low as €30m (£26m), handing the Blues a boost in their pursuit of his signature.

As Thiago Silva approaches the end of his current Chelsea contract this summer, it would feel fitting to see another Brazilian defender arrive at Stamford Bridge, especially if it is a young player in the form of Venancio. What's more, those at Stamford Bridge would no doubt like to get one over on Manchester United off the pitch in the process.

Venancio could become long-term Silva replacement

Replacing a player of Silva's calibre will be no easy task, particularly amid Chelsea's defensive struggles, but swapping the old for the new could be the best way forward this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino will certainly hope to see Venancio reach the level that Silva has if Chelsea are to secure his signature, having handed the veteran plenty of praise earlier this season. The manager said via Metro: "I think always we talk about the present. It’s important for him to keep fit. With his age, he’s doing fantastic. We are so happy with him. What is going to happen in the future, that’s for him."

As Boehly continues his transfer tactic by potentially welcoming another young Brazilian prospect, he will hope to finally reap the rewards for splashing the cash after watching another season to forget at Stamford Bridge.