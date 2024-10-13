Looking to add yet another young gem to their ranks, Chelsea are reportedly now eyeing a move to sign a Champions League forward ahead of London rivals Arsenal in 2025.

Chelsea transfer news

In quite the contrast to last season, the headlines surrounding Chelsea's work on the pitch have been fairly positive in the current campaign. Enzo Maresca, unlike his predecessors, seems to have found a way to balance such a large squad whilst watching on as Cole Palmer once again steals the show. The England international arguably put in the performance of the season so far when he scored four goals in one half against Brighton & Hove Albion in September.

With just one defeat to their name all season, which came against champions Manchester City, Chelsea may have rediscovered the formula needed to make a side capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, away from the action, those at Stamford Bridge look set to turn their attention towards the transfer market once again. According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are now eyeing a move to sign Santiago Castro ahead of Arsenal in 2025. The 20-year-old has caught the eye of the Blues' scouts after impressive performances in both the Champions League and Serie A for Bologna.

A young forward who looks on his way to the top of European football, the Argentine would certainly fit the trend of young South Americans making their way to Stamford Bridge, as Todd Boehly builds for the future.

When 2025 arrives, if Chelsea can beat Arsenal and others to Castro's signature whilst remaining on course to finish inside the Premier League's top four, then that balance will represent significant progress. However, only time will tell whether the forward makes Stamford Bridge his next destination.

"Great" Castro is one for the future

Although Nicolas Jackson is finally starting to find his best form in a Chelsea shirt, there may still be doubts over whether he will be the man to lead the line for the Blues in the long term. Castro has enjoyed a solid start to the Serie A season, with three goals and one assist in seven appearances highlighting his recent rise.

Stealing plenty of headlines since completing a move to Bologna, analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed Castro "instinctive" a striker with "great box movement" alongside fellow Argentine forwards Alejo Veliz, Lucas Beltran and Agustin Ruberto at the start of this year.

As everyone around European football will be well aware, Chelsea aren't shy when it comes to splashing the cash but as everything starts to come together, the Blues will deserve credit if they beat Arsenal to secure Castro's signature in 2025.