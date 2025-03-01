With both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen struggling to build a strong case of reliability when called on, Chelsea have now reportedly turned their attention towards one of three potential replacements.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues are constantly attempting to make up for transfer mistakes. They were forced to do so last summer when they signed both Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho in place of the struggling Mykhailo Mudryk and have already been linked with replacements for the replacements in the form of Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Gittens. That's not their biggest issue, however.

In between the sticks, it seemed like the Blues were finally set to solve their problems when they welcomed Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 to replace Edouard Mendy. The shot-stopper has done anything but solve problems as of late, however, forcing Enzo Maresca to turn towards Jorgensen in the hope that his number two take his opportunity.

The 22-year-old had been enjoying a solid campaign when called on in domestic cup competitions and the Europa Conference League before the Premier League proved to be a different ball game. His costly error to hand Aston Villa a frustrating comeback victory last weekend once again exposed the Blues' need for another shot-stopper.

With that said, those at Stamford Bridge have reportedly set their sights on some options. According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are now plotting a summer move to sign Zion Suzuki from Serie A side Parma in one of three options to replace Sanchez.