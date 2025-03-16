Chelsea are now front-runners in the race to sign a "sensational" midfielder, who could be available for a relatively low fee in the summer, according to a report.

Blues finalise two summer transfer deals

The Blues have managed to get some major transfer business done and dusted very early, having now agreed deals to sign two youngsters, with Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda becoming the first player to agree a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fellow Sporting CP player Dario Essugo is also now set to move to west London, with a deal recently being agreed, as Enzo Maresca's side continue to scour the market for exciting young players.

Despite striking an agreement to sign Essugo, however, Chelsea still remain keen on bringing in more options in midfield, and a report from Football Insider has revealed they are now the front-runners in the race to sign Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, alongside Borussia Dortmund.

The Sunderland star has now emerged as the Blues' top target, having played a major role for the