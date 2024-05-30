Chelsea are among the sides ready to make a move for one club's £40 million star who's been called one of the best in his league, and it is believed the west Londoners are frontrunners for his signature.

Maresca to sign five-year Chelsea deal to replace Pochettino

Just over a week after Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board opted to part company with Mauricio Pochettino, their search for the Argentine's replacement has already been brought to a swift conclusion.

Enzo Maresca, as revealed by renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option to extend it by a further season.

The Italian, who guided Leicester City to the Championship title and automatic Premier League promotion after leaving Man City's backroom staff in 2023, arrives at Stamford Bridge with a growing reputation and plenty of admirers within the beautiful game.

"Maresca believes in the Chelsea project around young players with a big future," said Romano on why Chelsea have appointed Maresca (via CaughtOffside).

"He thinks it is a really exciting project. Meanwhile, Chelsea are convinced he’s a super talented coach and that’s why he’s a name appreciated by both directors and owners, all convinced he can be the man for present and future.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City in all competitions The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per game 2.11

“Maresca’s obsession with ball possession, quality football, dominating the game, his knowledge of elite football despite being a young manager – all of this made the difference for Chelsea to pick him."

Boehly, assisted by his co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, will now attempt to back Chelsea's new manager with necessary summer signings to upgrade certain areas of the squad.

Chelsea have held talks with Tosin Adarabioyo over joining on a free deal from Fulham, with the defender's contract set to expire on June 30. There are also rumours that Burnley keeper James Trafford is a target for Chelsea ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea frontrunners and ready to move for Crysencio Summerville

The Championship could be a fruitful pool of talent for Maresca, and especially in the case of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville. The 22-year-old bagged an impressive 20 goals and nine assists in 46 second-tier appearances for Daniel Farke's side last term, which has sparked real interest from England's most elite sides.

As per The Sun, Maresca's team are among them, and it is claimed Chelsea are frontrunners with Liverpool to sign Summerville. They're among the sides ready to make a move for the Dutchman, who will apparently command a £35-40 million price tag after being named the Championship Player of the Year.

The report calls Summerville one of the finest players in the Championship, and Leeds may well have to consider selling to balance their own books.