In a move which would see them get one over on their London rivals, Chelsea have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Champions League-winning midfielder this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

After flying out the blocks and even putting their name in contention for the Premier League title race, Chelsea have gradually struggled to maintain their form more and more throughout the current campaign and now sit outside of the top four. With just 11 games remaining, the Blues must rediscover their best form if they are to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2022/23 season.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League is unlikely to stand in the way of Chelsea's spending, as has often been the case during Todd Boehly's time at the club. But this time, the American may not even need to splash the cash to land an instant upgrade.

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have now been offered the chance to sign Joshua Kimmich ahead of Arsenal, who have reportedly already held talks over securing the German's signature.

In what would be quite the hijack, the Blues could land the bargain of the summer with Kimmich's current Bayern Munich deal set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

A versatile Champions League and World Cup winner, Kimmich will certainly have his pick of suitors this summer and Chelsea could yet be among those. In a squad full of youthful exuberance, the London giants could add vital experience at the heart of their midfield.

"Clever" Kimmich could partner Caicedo

When Romeo Lavia was fit and firing next to Moises Caicedo at the start of the season, it came as little surprise that Chelsea's midfield was thriving more than it has done in previous years. They had finally found their partnership. The issue, however, is that Lavia has once again struggled on the injury front to undo all of the good work that the Blues were doing at the heart of Enzo Maresca's side.