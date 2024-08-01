Chelsea have been handed a potential discount in talks over a part-exchange deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, which would see wantaway forward Romelu Lukaku head in the opposing direction to Italy.

Chelsea open talks with Napoli over signing Osimhen

Earlier this week, reliable media sources shared news that Chelsea are in negotiations with Napoli over a move for Osimhen, despite Paris-Saint Germain's previous attempts to land Osimhen.

Discussions are apparently taking place between the Serie A club and Enzo Maresca's side over Lukaku's sale and Osimhen going the other way to Stamford Bridge, which would arguably be one of the transfers of the summer window.

The 25-year-old, who's scored 76 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020, has stood out as one of the Italian top flight's most prolific stars in recent years.

Osimhen spearheaded Napoli to a first Scudetto in decades during the 2022/2023 season under ex-boss Luciano Spalletti, prompting club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to tie him down with a new deal which includes a £110 million release clause, as widely reported.

This has made a move for the Super Eagles forward look like a costly operation, but Antonio Conte's desire to reunite with Lukaku at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium could help Chelsea strike a more doable agreement.

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote reliable GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"#CFC don't want to pay the €120m+ release clause but are keen on Osimhen should the structure change or price drop. Loan with option has been discussed, as David Ornstein called.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A statistics - Napoli squad ranking, 2022/23 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =9th Goals 26 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 4th Man of the Match Awards 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Match rating 7.45 1st via WhoScored

"Also understand Napoli have raised a loan-option into an obligation should Chelsea qualify for #UCL. Osimhen has agreed terms with PSG but is understood to be in favour of Chelsea should a club-to-club agreement be reached. PSG talks over a fee/structure haven't progressed to date.

"Saudi offer for Osimhen won't be made unless the Nigerian striker gives a green light after rejected three offers from Al-Hilal 12 months ago. Napoli wanting Lukaku helps Chelsea, as does Osimhen putting pressure on Napoli to leave as soon as possible."

Chelsea handed Osimhen discount in Lukaku swap talks

According to 90min, if Chelsea want to sign Osimhen permanently and strike a swap involving Lukaku, the fee would be far cheaper than his release clause.

Indeed, the news outlet claims Chelsea would need to pay £60 million for Osimhen if Lukaku is part of the deal, which could be deemed a very reasonable price for one of Europe's most prolific marksmen who's barely hit his prime.

The prospect of a loan with an obligation to buy is still under discussion at Chelsea, though, so this move could still take a few twists and turns. Lukaku's presence in this will be key, as Conte personally wants him in Naples and that hands Chelsea an advantage over PSG, according to 90min.