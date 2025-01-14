Chelsea have now held talks over a deal to sign an "unbelievable" young attacking player, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Blues set for a busy January

There could be several incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge this month, with the Blues set for yet another busy transfer window under Todd Boehly. Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is a major target for Enzo Maresca, with the manager keen to strengthen his backline, while 18-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is also of interest.

Versatile Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is in the west Londoners' sights amid Renato Veiga's uncertain future, with the door now open for the Portuguese defender to leave permanently this month, and he has now agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund.

With Christopher Nkunku's future in major doubt, Maresca may also be tasked with strengthening in forward areas this winter, and the manager has a number of options in mind.

Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens is one of the players on the shortlist, while Chelsea are also plotting a move for Sporting CP's Conrad Harder, who has been dubbed "the new Gyokeres".

The Blues have several attackers under consideration, and they have now taken their first concrete steps towards getting a deal done, with Fabrizio Romano reporting they have held talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for Mathys Tel.

The Premier League side are now in the early stages of contact with Bayern, having requested to be informed about Tel's situation at the Allianz Arena. The winger recently spoke to manager Vincent Kompany to confirm he wants to succeed with the German club, but it remains to be seen whether his head is turned amid interest from Chelsea.

Tel could go on to be a top player

The Frenchman has struggled for game time with Bayern for the majority of the current campaign, but he has proven himself when given the opportunity in the past, recording seven goals and five assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Those are impressive numbers, considering the starlet is still only 19-years-old, and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg clearly rates him very highly, having lauded him as "unbelievable" back in March last year.

With Nkunku potentially on the move, Chelsea may need to bring in a versatile forward this winter, and the Bayern ace fits the bill in that regard, having featured on both wings and at centre-forward throughout his career so far.

Mathys Tel stats by position Appearances Goals Assists Striker 33 5 1 Left-winger 32 8 4 Right-winger 14 4 1

However, the £81k-per-week teenager has been most prolific at left-wing, indicating he may be best suited to pushing Jadon Sancho for a starting spot in that area of the pitch.

While it is still very early days, it is clear that Chelsea have a concrete interest in Tel, and he could be an exciting signing if they are able to orchestrate a deal with Bayern Munich.