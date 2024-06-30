Chelsea, having already announced the arrival of Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, have reportedly turned their attention towards landing an international gem for Enzo Maresca this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

It's already been a fairly busy summer for the Blues, who have welcomed the likes of Kellyman and Tosin Adarabioyo with a deal also sealed to sign Estevao Willian this summer. The three arrivals will all hope to make impressive impacts, be it in the future or as soon as next season, as Maresca looks to guide Chelsea back into the Premier League's top four next season.

Speaking for the first time since completing the move, Kellyman told Chelsea's official media channels via BBC Sport: "It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started."

Following the departure of Ian Maatsen, however, Kellyman seems unlikely to be the last name through the door. Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks set to be the next to sign for £30m.

Also, according to The Athletic's Tom Bogert, Chelsea are also in advanced talks to sign Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United this summer. The USA international is just 19 years old and could arrive to instantly fill the void left behind by Maatsen at left-back.

Whilst the deal is not done yet, Wiley would certainly follow the Chelsea trend of young players making their way to Stamford Bridge in place of academy graduates, although a move to Strasbourg first before the Blues is also a possibility.

"Amazing" Wiley can succeed Chilwell

With a difficult history of injuries at Chelsea, Ben Chilwell remains an unreliable option at Stamford Bridge despite his position as vice-captain behind Reece James. And that could see an opportunity eventually emerge for Wiley if he can fend off competition from Marc Cucurella.

Though the American is still just 19 years old, he's earned plenty of praise throughout his career, including from former Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda, who said via 90Min: "Yes, for Caleb it’s [the goal] amazing. I think it was a good play overall. I think those were the moments where we were probably putting a little bit of pressure and then I think Caleb with his speed, his power and decision, he is going to get a lot of those. So, I am happy for him, he did a tremendous game."

Scoring once and assisting a further two times in all competitions last season, Wiley will hope that a potential Premier League move only results in improvement and opportunities in what is arguably the highest-quality league in world football. It's in England's top flight that he could quickly emerge to become a wise piece of business by Chelsea.