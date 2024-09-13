Chelsea are now in pole position to sign a £34 million alternative to Reece James, with manager Enzo Maresca seemingly on the hunt for a new right-back.

Chelsea making transfer plans for 2025

Despite ongoing discontent in the boardroom, with chairman Todd Boehly reportedly keen to buy-out Clearlake Capital's majority shares, the west Londoners continue to be linked with new players and potential exits after a very eventful summer transfer window.

Chelsea spent around £200 million on 13 summer signings before the deadline on August 30, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all agreeing to join Maresca's new-look side.

They've started the new Premier League season with promise as well, barring an opening weekend defeat to English champions Man City. Chelsea thumped Wolves 6-2 at Molineux after their first loss of 24/25, and were unlucky not to beat Crystal Palace, having dominated the majority of the game whilst creating a host of chances in their 1-1 draw with Oliver Glasner's side.

As has been the theme since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022, though, Chelsea are always busy on the transfer front, and it is believed they have their eyes on a few key targets heading into 2025.

After failing to sign Victor Osimhen on deadline day, it is still possible the Nigerian could join in January. His Galatasaray contract has a break-clause inserted, meaning interested clubs are allowed to swoop for him in the winter window, and his new Napoli contract includes a reasonable £63 million release clause.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

Chelsea could have a free run over signing Osimhen in January as well, with Arsenal already deciding not to pursue a mid-season deal. The Blues are in the market for a new full-back as well, and it is believed Chelsea could decide to make Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu a priority target.

Chelsea in pole position to sign Vanderson from Monaco

According to CaughtOffside, Monaco ace Vanderson has now entered Chelsea's radar too. It is believed Chelsea lead Man United and Spurs in the race for Vanderson, who is expected to cost around £34 million, and the Brazilian could come as an alternative to Reece James - following the Englishman's serious struggles with injury and availability.

Malo Gusto has performed very well, for the most part, in James' stead - but Vanderson would provide Maresca with another quality option in that position.

“Vanderson has been less consistent recently, but he is still a young player," said ex-Monaco boss Phillipe Clement in 2022.

"He had an exceptional adaptation here [last season]. We have already spoken about that. He is also a player who is and continues to interest lots of big clubs. That can possibly do something to the mindset, not that he didn’t have his feet on the ground, but Vanderson is very ambitious and a huge perfectionist.

“Every day he wants to be better than the last. That can give him a lot of pressure, lots of stress with all of the ambition that he has. We need to manage that more for him. If I left him to it, he would train for 18 hours a day. He is like that. Sometimes we need physical and mental breaks and he is a young player that needs to manage that. He will do it, because he has such a positive frame of mind."