Amid another summer full of arrivals, Chelsea now reportedly want to deal London rivals Tottenham Hotspur a blow by signing their young star who seems destined for the top.

Chelsea transfer news

As ever, it's been a busy transfer window at Stamford Bridge and one that is only set to get busier with the reported arrivals of Aaron Anselmino and Filip Jorgensen.

The duo are both reportedly set to undergo medicals before completing moves to the London club, which will see Anselmino return to complete his season with Boca Juniors and Jorgensen instantly stake a claim for Chelsea's number one shirt.

Even after Anselmino and Jorgensen, however, the Blues' business may not be done for the summer. Those at Stamford Bridge could yet deal London rivals Spurs the ultimate blow by landing a future star for Enzo Maresca before he signs his first professional contract.

According to The Sunday Mirror via The Boot Room, Chelsea are now interested in signing Mikey Moore, who has impressed for Spurs in pre-season. The winger can't sign a professional contract until his 17th birthday on August 11, leaving his future open for Chelsea to swoop in. That said, the Lilywhites reportedly expect their academy graduate to put pen to paper on his first senior contract.

There's no doubt about Moore's ability and his arrival would certainly follow the trend of young stars making their way to Stamford Bridge. But, for now, he could remain loyal to those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead of completing what would be an incredibly controversial move across London this summer.

"Fantastic" Moore is one for the future

Since becoming the youngest player to feature in the Premier League for Spurs last season, the only way has been up for Moore. The 16-year-old has thrived in pre-season, even scoring the winning goal against Vissel Kobe to secure the J.League World Challenge title to hand Spurs a boost in the form of pre-season silverware.

You can see why Chelsea are interested, with the winger recently earning the praise of Ange Postecoglou as a result of his form. The Australian said via Football London: "Mikey has been fantastic since we brought him in. He’s earned his spot on the roster at the moment - he did at the end of last year.

"He got a run with the first team because we could see in training that he was handling himself really well and that’s followed through into pre-season training. He’s been good in all the games - he probably should have had three tonight, to be fair - but he did take his goal well by being in the right areas."