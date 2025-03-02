Joining a busy race ahead of the summer transfer window, Chelsea have now reportedly set their sights on signing a Champions League gem for Enzo Maresca after already sending their scouts his way.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues rarely find themselves out of the transfer headlines and this summer is likely to be no different. Even after splashing the cash last season, those at Stamford Bridge are still on course to miss out on Champions League qualification and could turn towards further reinforcements as a result.

Among those already reportedly on their radar is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The former Manchester City gem has been on the rise ever since leaving the Etihad and could now follow in Jadon Sancho's footsteps by returning to the Premier League. Of course, the irony is that the Dortmund star would likely replace Sancho in Enzo Maresca's strongest Chelsea side.

It's not just attacking reinforcements who have seemingly caught the attention of the West London club, however. According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco this summer in what is set to be a hectic pursuit for his signature.

As the summer approaches, Chelsea are reportedly joined by Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Liverpool - among others - in the race to sign the young central midfielder.

Having sent their scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action for themselves, Chelsea could flex their financial muscles once again when the summer transfer window swings open to welcome a rising star who already has 23 caps for Senegal.

"Excellent" Camara could complete Chelsea's midfield

With Enzo Fernandez dipping in and out of form and Romeo Lavia struggling for fitness once again this season, the one constant in Chelsea's midfield has been Moises Caicedo, who has been better than ever. But he can't be asked to perform the job of three players on a consistent basis and the arrival of Camara would put an end to that at Stamford Bridge.