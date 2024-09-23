With Enzo Maresca's side now gradually beginning to pick up form, Chelsea are reportedly still in close contact with one target's agent despite the recent improved form of Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when the Blues aren't in the headlines for their transfer activity these days. Since Todd Boehly's takeover, the London giants have splashed the cash to no end and to no avail, but the appointment of Maresca is at least beginning to bear fruit after the former Leicester City boss watched on as his side made it four games without defeat in fine fashion against rivals West Ham United.

One key feature in their fine run of form has been the improvement of Jackson. The forward looks to have finally found his goalscoring touch in a Chelsea shirt, netting four in five games to start the Premier League campaign with a bang.

Jackson continued his clinical form against West Ham with a quick-fire brace to hand the Blues a dominant lead, but even after getting his name on the scoresheet once again, those at Stamford Bridge are still reportedly assessing their options.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea chiefs are still in close contact with the agent of Victor Osimhen ahead of a potential 2025 move. The Nigerian has been linked with a move to the London club for some time and just when the deal seems unlikely, Chelsea find themselves back in the chase for his signature.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray after being frozen out at Napoli, Osimhen could be desperate to finally get his big move in 2025 and Chelsea may well be even more desperate to see the forward arrive at Stamford Bridge.

"Complete" Osimhen could take Jackson's place

As much as Jackson deserves plenty of credit for his recent run of form, Osimhen's arrival could spell the end of his run in Maresca's side, with the Napoli loanee a potential upgrade on the current Chelsea star for the time being.

Still just 25 years old, Osimhen's clinical nature in front of goal is what stands out ahead of Jackson, with 15 Serie A goals from an XG of just 15.4. Jackson, meanwhile, scored 14 Premier League goals from an expected 18.6.

Although he won't come cheap on a reported £162,000-a-week, Chelsea have far from hesitated to splash the cash in the past and on this occasion, it would arguably be more justified than ever for a deal that would complete Maresca's side once and for all.

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola would certainly approve too, having previously praised Osimhen. The Italian told Sky Sports via The Metro when asked to compare Didier Drogba and the Chelsea target: "I see a lot of similarities but it’s unfair to compare players from different eras. They both play with a lot of physicality and they are both very good with scoring, taking their opportunities.

"He’s a very complete player. He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."