Chelsea are thought to be in pole position to sign a new forward for Enzo Maresca, with the star keen to move to Stamford Bridge according to a journalist.

Chelsea tailing off in Premier League title race

A 3-1 defeat to Manchester City left Chelsea a point outside the top four and a massive 13 points off top spot, just a month on from suggestions in some corners that they were in a race for the Premier League title.

Beating Wolves is the only victory that Maresca's side have managed in their last seven games, and that downturn in form has seen them fall behind Manchester City and Newcastle in the race for a top-four spot.

Meanwhile, they have been sucked back into a gaggle of clubs aiming for European football, with just a point separating them from Pep Guardiola's side in fourth and Bournemouth in seventh, with Aston Villa just three points further back.

One of their main issues has been the form of Nicolas Jackson. After an electric start to the season, he has found the net just once in his last nine Premier League starts, a barren run that has coincided almost perfectly with Chelsea's struggles.

The west London side have long been on the hunt for another striker to provide cover and competition for the Senegal international, with Christopher Nkunku strongly linked with an exit and having flattered to deceive as a lone no.9 during his opportunities under Maresca.

Having seemingly gone cold on signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen despite significant speculation over the summer window, Chelsea appear now to have turned their attentions closer to home.

Chelsea in pole position for Premier League forward

That comes as journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that, according to his sources, Chelsea are leading the way to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer.

The Englishman has enjoyed a fine breakout season in the Premier League since being signed by the Tractor Boys from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. He has scored eight times so far this season, including grabbing a goal and an assist against the Blues last month in an all-action performance.

That has caught the eye of several clubs, while Man City have a buyback clause which complicates matters, but Jacobs believes it is the Blues who are in the lead to land him at the end of the season.

Nicolas Jackson vs Liam Delap 24/25 Nicolas Jackson Liam Delap Appearances 22 22 Goals 9 8 Assists 5 2 Minutes per goal contribution 121 169 Yellow Cards 5 8

“I think Chelsea are in pole position for Liam Delap, and I think they are ahead of other clubs in terms of player buy-in. One for the summer”, he explained during a Space on X, relayed by Chelsea News.

Delap has previously been reported as keen to join the Blues, and Jacobs' reference to 'player buy-in' reinforces that idea. However, he will be expensive, with Ipswich reportedly having placed a mammoth £50m price tag on his head this summer as they look to ward off interest in their 21-year-old forward.

Nonetheless, still just 21 years old, his arrival at Stamford Bridge could set the Blues up for the next decade.