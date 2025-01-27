Chelsea have now made contact to sign a new defender for Enzo Maresca as they look to fill the void left by Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, it has been reported, but they face competition for his signature.

Chelsea's defensive woes

Injuries to both Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana have seen Chelsea's Premier League form take a significant dip in recent weeks, and have prompted something of a defensive crisis at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues opted to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, and he has filled in at the heart of defence in recent weeks. However, he is not believed to be in Maresca or the club's long-term thinking.

Indeed, it is claimed that Chelsea are 'likely to sell' the defender at the end of the season in a move that would spark need for yet further upheaval in defence, with Axel Disasi also out of favour at Stamford Bridge and likely to leave.

Clearly missing Fofana, Chelsea have considered making a move to sign a new defender this January amid links to Marc Guehi, but Chalobah's return may well have pushed that move further down the line.

Chelsea with and without Fofana (Premier League 24/25) With Fofana Without Fofana Games 12 11 Wins 7 4 Defeats 1 4 Goals conceded per game 1 1.64 Points per game 2.08 1.36

They have also been linked with moves for young defensive duo Tomas Araujo and Castello Lukeba, and now a new name has entered the frame with the Blues reportedly already in contact over a potential move.

That comes as Caught Offside report that Chelsea have "registered an interest" in Feyenoord defender David Hancko as they look to fix the centre of their defence. The centre-back was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but never made the switch to the Premier League, though he could do so 12 months on.

According to the report, both the Blues and Tottenham have "asked for information" on the centre-back, who one Dutch journalist dubbed "world-class" last April.

It is added that the 27-year-old is unlikely to move in January, but that clubs are already queuing up to land him in the summer. To that end, it is claimed that "he is expected to have an asking price of around €50million" [£42m] amid interest from the Premier League as well as Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

It is clear why Chelsea would want to sign the left-footed defender. Having failed to replace Thiago Silva properly since his Stamford Bridge exit, Hancko was considered the most statistically similar to the Brazilian back in January 2023, and the Slovenian defender has only improved his game since then.

However, Chelsea may well have to move fast, with Juventus believed to be hot on his trail too. Would he be the right man for Maresca, or should the Blues be looking to add another young talent to their side?