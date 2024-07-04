Chelsea have now made an offer to sign one £30 million forward compared to Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, with co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley already spending fairly big this summer.

Chelsea set for busy transfer window as they seek to back Maresca

The west Londoners have already officially completed moves for Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, Marc Guiu in a £5 million deal from Barcelona, Omari Kellyman for £19 million, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at around £30 million and Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian for £51 million.

Chelsea's outlay totals around £105 million already, just three weeks into the transfer window, but a succession of players have left to help balance the books. Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen all departed Stamford Bridge recently for a combined fee of around £84 million, taking Todd Boehly's net spend to just £21 million.

Bearing this in mind, Chelsea appear in pretty good stead for next year's PSR deadline, depending on what happens in the next few weeks. The Blues are involved in a public race with Arsenal to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who impressed at Euro 2024 with Italy and helped guide his club to a place in the Champions League next season.

TEAMtalk claimed this week that Chelsea are set to submit a rival bid for Calafiori, who is expected to cost somewhere around the £42 million mark. Despite bringing in Tosin, the likes of Fabrizio Romano have suggested before that Chelsea could sign two centre-backs this summer.

Meanwhile, there is also the very real possibility that they will back new manager Enzo Maresca with forward additions and more of world football's brightest talents.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Chelsea are still targeting Napoli star Victor Osimhen as one option, and could even make an offer for the Nigerian, as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis may entertain offers below his £113 million release clause.

Reports from France this week claim that they may even look to Brazil yet again. Corinthians teenager Wesley Gassova, who already boasts seven goals and five assists across 72 senior appearances, is firmly on Chelsea's radar.

Chelsea make offer to sign Wesley alongside West Ham

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Chelsea have made an offer to sign Wesley from Corinthians, though he doesn't state the financial details. As well as Maresca's side, London rivals West Ham have done the same thing, as they target their own Brazilian sensations after winning the race for Luis Guilherme.

Wesley has drawn comparisons to Mbappe in his homeland for his dribbling speed, which is surely very enticing. Other media sources have claimed that Corinthians will demand around £30 million to let go of the 19-year-old, who also has many admirers in Ligue 1.