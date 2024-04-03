Chelsea are now monitoring a Liverpool managerial target in case they opt to part ways with current boss Mauricio Pochettino, it has emerged, but will have to shell out £8.5m to secure him.

Pochettino losing the fans

It was always going to be a tough task for former Tottenham boss Pochettino to win over the Chelsea faithful, but this season's performances have only served to increase apathy toward the Argentine.

So far this campaign, poor results, baffling team selection and continued confusion over the longer-term plan from Todd Boehly amid financial fair play concerns have all combined into a sense of disgruntlement at Stamford Bridge.

As it stands, the Blues sit 11th in the Premier League after a disappointing 2-2 draw with 10 man Burnley at home, in which they squandered a lead twice to allow the relegation battlers to leave west London with a point.

The season now hangs in the balance as to whether it will be a failure at best or a catastrophe at worst. A run of wins could see the Blues climb into one of the spots for either the Europa League or UEFA Conference League, while more inconsistent form could see them end in midtable.

It will leave the owners with a decision to make over Pochettino and his future, and it seems that they are keeping tabs on potential alternatives.

Now, it has emerged that Chelsea are "monitoring" Liverpool and Barcelona managerial target Ruben Amorim should they part ways with Poch between now and the end of the season, with the Blues the latest in a long line of clubs eyeing up the Sporting boss.

Amorim has had plenty of suitors and is widely considered to be an excellent up-and-coming manager - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed him as an "incredible" coach when the two met last season.

As per Sky Sports Germany, the Blues are "monitoring" Amorim "should things not progress further with Pochettino", though they are behind both Liverpool and Barcelona. There is some discrepancy over just how much the release clause in his Sporting contract is this summer, with reports ranging from 10m to 20m euros (£8.5m-£17m), though it is believed the lower figure is the demand for clubs outside of Portugal.

He could prove perfect for Chelsea fans demanding more exciting play, with the Sporting boss preferring to use a 3-4-2-1 system in which he utilises two attacking midfielders behind a striker. Given Cole Palmer's importance to the Blues this season, Christopher Nkunku's ability as a no.10 when fit and Mykhailo Mudryk's raw potential, Amorim's system, which turns into a rather unique 3-2-5 in possession, could be perfect for the Blues faithful.

Options at no.10 Cole Palmer Christopher Nkunku Mykhailo Mudryk Conor Gallagher Appearances 25 7 22 27 Goals 13 2 4 2 Assists 8 0 2 5 Shots per game 2.96 3.14 1.89 1.41

However, other clubs clearly feel the same, and it has been reported that Barcelona in particular are pushing to land Amorim before the end of the season as they look towards life without Xavi. Should Chelsea want to land him, it seems they had better get a move on.