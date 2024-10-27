Chelsea are ready to continue their impressive gamble on youth with another unexposed talent, who has reportedly left the Blues chiefs "obsessed" in his limited game time thus far.

Chelsea continue to sign youth talents

Since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022, Chelsea have changed their transfer focus to pluck future gems out of other clubs, with Cole Palmer perhaps the biggest success case.

There have been mixed results; for every Palmer there has been a David Fofana, and for every Nicolas Jackson a Deivid Washington, but the result has been that Enzo Maresca has been handed the youngest squad in the Premier League and appears to have found a way to balance the immense talent present at Stamford Bridge, with two very distinct sides being used for either the Premier League or Europa Conference League.

Plenty more talents are on their way too; Estevao Willian will arrive at the club next summer after Chelsea signed him from Palmeiras in a deal worth up to £52m, while Kendry Paez has also been signed and the pair will be joined by Anel Anselmino, who was signed last summer but has spent this season on loan at Boca Juniors.

It means that Chelsea's squad overhaul is likely to continue, with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Cesare Casadei potentially moved on permanently after being axed from Maresca's plans.

One position that hasn't been properly addressed, however, is the no.1 spot at Stamford Bridge. That is not for the want of trying; the Blues have signed five goalkeepers in two years at a combined cost of £78m, but are yet to find a reliable presence between the posts.

Chelsea's goalkeeper signings since 2022 Player Fee Filip Jorgensen €24.5m Robert Sanchez €23m Mike Penders €20m Djorde Petrovic €16m Gabriel Slonina €9m

Now, they feel that they may have identified one.

Chelsea "obsessed" with new goalkeeper

That comes as a report in Spain has revealed that Chelsea are one of two London clubs tracking Arsenal shot-stopper Karl Hein.

The Estonian shot-stopper has only made one senior appearance for the Gunners and was sent out on loan last summer, joining Spanish outfit Real Valladolid on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

And his performances have clearly caught the eye, with the report claiming that Chelsea are obsessed with the 22-year-old, who has just 17 senior appearances to his name.

Arsenal are thought to be willing to let him leave in the future too, with the club having made David Raya their undisputed no.1 and strongly linked with another La Liga goalkeeper to become their backup option, in the form of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

As a result, the report suggests that the Gunners would be willing to part ways with Hein for between €15m and €20m (£12.5m to £16.5m) when his loan with Valladolid ends, though the Blues could well be dragged into a bidding war amid interest from Tottenham too.

Could Hein finally be the answer to Chelsea's problems between the posts, or would he add to a rapidly lengthening list of discarded options at Stamford Bridge?