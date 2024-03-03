Despite splashing the cash last summer to welcome a number of fresh faces, Chelsea's struggles have only continued this season, as they remain rooted in the Premier League's mid-table. Reports suggest, however, that they could have their best chance yet to land a game-changing star.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't stealing the headlines for their transfer business, especially under Todd Boehly. The American owner has spent endless amounts on reinforcements since the start of his tenure in 2022, but to no avail. Even after the Blues' failure though, Boehly looks set to continue his transfer tactic, throwing deals at the wall and hoping for something to finally stick at Stamford Bridge.

After Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Brentford, Chelsea fans aired their discontent over Mauricio Pochettino's tenure and Boehly's ownership in yet another moment to forget.

Just where the Blues go from here on the pitch is anyone's guess, but they could at least receive a boost away from Stamford Bridge. According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are now alone in their pursuit of Rafael Leao, with Paris Saint-Germain turning their attention elsewhere.

The Premier League giants are now seemingly perfectly placed to secure a deal for the AC Milan star if they decide to trigger his hefty reported release clause of €175m (£150m) this summer.

With some higher-ups at Stamford Bridge happy to see Raheem Sterling leave this summer, Leao could quickly become the perfect upgrade on the England international to help finally steer a sinking ship under Pochettino next season.

"Decisive" Leao would be an upgrade Sterling

As Sterling potentially departs, Leao would be an ideal replacement and upgrade for Chelsea to turn towards this summer. The Milan man, despite his hefty release clause, would be more than worth the pursuit, as a player who's previously earned high praise in Serie A.

Former Lazio star Macro Parolo previously sung the praises of the winger, telling DAZN via Milan Reports: "Leao is establishing himself as one of the 5-6 most decisive players in Serie A. When he takes the ball, something always happens, he has become bad and now when he aims for the goal he does it to score. He can easily go to double figures every year and become one of the strongest offensive wingers in the world."

The stats, meanwhile, speak for themselves when compared to Sterling's numbers so far this season:

League Stats (via FBref) Rafael Leao Raheem Sterling Goals 4 7 Assists 6 3 Key Passes 43 24 Take-ons Completed 49 40 Expected Goals 3.6 5.3

With that said, whilst PSG's attention is reportedly away from Leao amid their attempts to replace Kylian Mbappe, Chelsea should swoop in and land one of the summer's biggest deals. The AC Milan star would likely finally break the trend of Chelsea failure.