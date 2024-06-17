After another disappointing season, Chelsea are reportedly open to offers to sell one player who only joined last summer, as Todd Boehly gets ruthless in an attempt to steer a sinking ship once and for all.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues wasted no time in getting their summer transfer business underway, welcoming Tosin Adarabioyo. The former Manchester City defender left Fulham at the end of his contract, allowing Chelsea to swoop in and land a free deal for new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Full of praise for Chelsea's new signing, Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.

"He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season."

As Adarabioyo arrives, however, a defender could be heading for the exit door just one year after arriving. According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are now open to offers for Benoit Badiashile, despite spending £35m to secure his signature from AS Monaco a year ago. The centre-back is one of several stars who have struggled since making the move to Stamford Bridge in a summary of Chelsea's dilemma.

Maresca may hope that Adarabioyo's arrival will cover any potential loss and quickly turn into a wise business. Badiashile, meanwhile, will be wondering where it all went wrong if he does head for an early exit from the London giants. Only time will tell whether he gets a summer switch away from the Blues and onto rediscovering his best form, however.

Chelsea may regret exit of "outstanding" Badiashile

As Chelsea found their form at the end of last season, it was Badiashile who found himself at the heart of their backline. But just like Mauricio Pochettino, he could be heading for the exit door in frustrating fashion. With Adarabioyo confirmed, the Blues seem willing to take a risk and attempt a return on their investment, though the numbers show that Badiashile is not a level below the new arrival.

Premier League stats 23/24 (FBref) Benoit Badiashile Tosin Adarabioyo Progressive Carries 3 10 Progressive Passes 46 62 Tackles Won 15 11 Ball Recoveries 82 43

At his best, Badiashile has also been at the centre of praise. Former Monaco assistant manager Joao Tralhao told Sky Sports: "In terms of personality, he is very cold. He does not shake if he is playing against Mbappe or Neymar, if the stadium is empty or full. He is a very balanced boy. His character is outstanding. He focuses on what he must do to perform. It is one of his best qualities.

"He has that maturity and that emotional control. That impressed Thierry a lot and he had no hesitation to play him. Some questioned that. He was 17 and centre-back is a position that requires some experience. Now we can say Thierry was right to bet on him."