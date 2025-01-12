Chelsea are now ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign a "special" talent for Enzo Maresca as they look to add the final pieces to their squad in the transfer window.

Chelsea looking to sign defenders

Following the confirmation of Wesley Fofana's injury, Chelsea have been strongly linked with signing a new centre-back this January, though Maresca has tried to quell the speculation.

“At this moment I think we are OK,” he explained when asked about the need for another defender, amid links to Premier League star Marc Guehi.

“The timing [for Fofana] is between 12 and 16 weeks which is three months and the season could be finished. If he can come back early we will all be happy.

“[But] we have Benoit who is close to being back, we have Josh who is doing well, Axel and Levi who can all do well in the position.”

However, defensive reinforcements will likely be needed sooner rather than later, with no clear alternative to Marc Cucurella in the Blues squad and Ben Chilwell set to depart this January after being frozen out for the first half of the campaign.

There are also concerns over the long-term ability of Chelsea's current options, which has led to links to not just Marc Guehi but also Castello Lukeba, Benfica's Tomas Araujo and more recently Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabaryni.

Now they have been credited with an early advantage in the race to sign another option to bolster their backline, who would allow them to kill two birds with one stone.

Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid for "special" defender

That comes as Caught Offside report that Chelsea are leading Real Madrid in the race to sign Ajax sensation Jorrel Hato in what could prove to be a shrewd value move.

Still just 18-years-old, Hato is widely anticipated to be headed straight to the very top, with Football Analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing him a "special talent". A Dutch senior international, he has featured 90 times for Ajax already despite his tender years, playing at both centre-back and more recently at left-back.

Jorrel Hato in 24/25 Appearances 15 Goals/Assists 6 Pass Accuracy 88.9% Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.09 Yellow Cards 4

As per the report, Ajax are keen to keep hold of the teenager but "if they receive an offer between £40/45m, it will be difficult for them" to do so, which has opened the door to his potential exit.

And Chelsea and Todd Boehly "have jumped ahead of Real Madrid" in the race to land him, while Arsenal and Liverpool are also thought to be in the mix to land him in future transfer windows.

It is added that Hato, who still has three and a half years left on his £16,000 a week deal in Amsterdam, "seems ready to continue his career outside the Dutch top-flight" and that Chelsea "are planning to sign the player due to his young age and versatility", a move that would fit with their recent transfer policy.

The youngster would indeed provide cover across two key positions for Maresca's side, able to rotate with Marc Cucurella at left back when needed but also fill in for Levi Colwill, who the Blues are also anticipating to have a big future.

Could Hato's addition lock down Chelsea's left side of defence for years to come?