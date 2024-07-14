In the hope of solving their striker problems once and for all, Chelsea are reportedly plotting a player-plus-cash deal to sign a Euro 2024 hero for Enzo Maresca this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have already endured a busy summer transfer window, as is the trend at Stamford Bridge, welcoming the likes of Omari Kellyman, Estaveo Willian, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Viega and Marc Guiu. With just two arrivals above the age of 24 years old, the Blues' transfer tactic clearly hasn't changed and remains transfixed on the future.

Their summer of arrivals is unlikely to cease anytime soon either, following such a disappointing campaign last time out. Chelsea's issues were laid bare for all to see, leading to Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal, and now the task falls the way of Maresca to turn a sinking ship around once and for all. And to do that, he may just get one of the Premier League's best on his way.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are plotting a player plus cash deal to sign Ollie Watkins in a deal that would see Conor Gallagher head to Aston Villa this summer. The Blues have already been linked with Villa's Jhon Duran in recent months, but now look set to skip their backup option and go straight for their standout star in Watkins, who just stole the headlines at Euro 2024.

However, following his side's Champions League qualification last season, whether those at Stamford Bridge can lure Watkins away from Villa Park remains to be seen.

"Amazing" Watkins would be an instant upgrade on Jackson

Whilst Nicolas Jackson showed glimpses of the player that he could become, Chelsea arguably need a player of Watkins' calibre if they are to make their way back to the Champions League and back to the top of English football. The Blues are often cursed with failed strikers, no matter their previous reputation, but all signs are pointing towards Watkins following Didider Drogba and Diego Costa and not Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata.

Premier League stats 23/24 Ollie Watkins (Transfermarkt) Nicolas Jackson (Transfermarkt) Appearances 37 35 Goals 19 14 Assists 13 5

What instantly stands out about the Villa star is his ability to create as well as find the back of the net himself. It's a trait that could suddenly bring the rest of Chelsea's frontline to life and hand Maresca the ultimate boost.

Emery won't be keen to bid farewell to his striker just yet, though, having told TNT Sports last season: "He’s amazing. Because he’s a really hard worker and his commitment to work every day is amazing. When he is scoring goals, it's the main objective he can have. Where he is assisting as well, he's contributing to help the team. But even when he's not doing both, he's working for the team."