Chelsea are now prepared to make a "significant" bid for one Barcelona star, with head coach Enzo Maresca looking to shore up one key area of his squad.

Chelsea and Barcelona's potential transfer dealings

In the last week, reports have claimed that Barca and Chelsea could be involved in a few transfer dealings - as we slowly approach the winter window.

Indeed, it is believed the La Liga heavyweights are very keen to strengthen their options in the middle of the park - leading to their interest in a trio of Chelsea players including Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and even Enzo Fernandez.

Journalist Simon Phillips wrote on his Substack that Barca have made contact with Chukwuemeka's representatives ahead of January, with the 20-year-old up for sale. Barca are also keen on Lavia, but Chelsea and Maresca have adopted a very firm 'not for sale' stance - meaning they're not interested in conducting any business with the Catalans over their promising young midfield ace.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1

Fernandez is on Barca's radar as well, but there is little to report on that right now, other than them being admirers of the Argentine. In any case, a deal for Chukwuemeka to head to the Camp Nou looks like a real possibility.

While Hansi Flick's side eye up a winter move for the ex-Aston Villa midfielder, Chelsea are in the market for centre-backs and could look to South American options to bolster Maresca's defence.

"Chelsea will be looking to bring in a new centre back or two in the next couple of transfer windows," wrote Phillips again earlier this month (via Substack).

"And there is a real possibility of seeing a new one arrive in the January window should an opportunity present itself.

"SPTC sources understand that Chelsea are doing a lot of shopping and scouting in the South American region this season, taking a look at a number of centre backs. Not only in that region though, but players who have come from that region.

"Chelsea scouts have been stationed in a number of South American countries already from last season, but there is a real focus in the Brazilian Serie A this season as they also keep a watchful eye on the progress of pending new Chelsea player Estevao Willian."

Taking this into account, links to Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could hold real weight.

Chelsea prepared to make a "significant" offer for Araujo

According to a Spanish media report, Chelsea are prepared to make a "significant" offer for Araujo, with the Uruguay international's deal expiring in 2026 and no new contract signed as things stand.

Araujo is valued at around £83 million, but if he doesn't pen fresh terms, Barca may have to come down considerably from this price tag in the next few windows. Man United are also believed to be monitoring his situation in Spain, and they're willing to make a sizable bid as well.

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol certainly rates Araujo highly, saying of him last year: "He’s in extraordinary condition. I’ll stick with what they’ve told me, because I don’t know him personally, but he’s very professional, humble, he always gives his best in training and matches and that’s where his performance is.

“Right now, if he’s not the best central defender in the world, he’s among the top three. He’s young, he still has room for improvement and I think we have a very good central defender at Barcelona for many years to come."