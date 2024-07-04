Chelsea are prepared to green-light the sale of a £200,000-per-week player, with new manager Enzo Maresca deciding that he prefers an alternative in the high-earner's position.

Players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen come as the latest players to officially depart Stamford Bridge, but there could be many more who follow them out the Chelsea exit door.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have spearheaded an already-busy summer transfer window in these early weeks, putting pen to paper on deals for Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, who'll join up next summer, for a combined total fee of around £105 million.

Todd Boehly's lavish spending since Clearlake's takeover of the club in 2022 means the squad has become quite bloated, though, so Chelsea will also be looking to balance the books further by offloading certain players.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Mykhailo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher have all been named as players who could be sold by Chelsea, as the west Londoners seek to balance their books and free up space.

AC Milan have been locked in talks with Chelsea over both Lukaku and Chukwuemeka, according to reports in Italy, while England star Gallagher is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League rivals amid his precarious contract situation.

There has also been some speculation in regard to Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell, with the pair set to battle it out for Maresca's favour. The left-back spot is up for grabs, but some believe Cucurella is actually perfect for Maresca's system and could stand to really benefit from his arrival.

Chilwell, who has captained Chelsea in flashes when available, suffered from a real injury nightmare last season. The Englishman missed 23 games in the Premier League alone due to problems with his hamstring, knee and illness (Transfermarkt), and that ultimately cost Chilwell a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024.

Chelsea prepared to green-light Chilwell sale after Maresca decision

It was a season to forget for the ex-Leicester City star, with TEAMtalk sharing an update on his future this week. The outlet claims Chelsea are prepared to green-light Chilwell's sale this summer, in the event of a suitable offer, with Maresca deciding he prefers Cucurella for the main left-back slot.

They're apparently ready to listen to bids and will entertain exit talks, four years after he swapped the King Power for west London in a £45 million move. The £200,000-per-week earner has gone on to make 106 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in parts, and helped to guide Chelsea to a Champions League title in 2021.