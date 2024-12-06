Chelsea are now prepared to sell a "leader" in January so they can sign an £83 million player, with Enzo Maresca's side already making contact over a potential move.

Chelsea thrash Southampton 5-1 to extend unbeaten Premier League run

The west Londoners have been tipped as potential Premier League title contenders after a fine start to the campaign, even if Maresca continues to rebuff notions that they could end the club's near nine-year-long wait for a domestic crown.

Chelsea haven't won a title since Antonio Conte led them to the honour in 2016, but they're making a serious go of it this season - lying just seven points behind league leaders Liverpool and losing just twice.

They came at the hands of Arne Slot's side and current champions Man City, with Maresca yet to taste a single loss in the league since their defeat at Anfield in October.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30

Chelsea thrashed Southampton 5-1 at St. Mary's to extend their unbeaten domestic run to six games, and it is practically impossible to get at least a little bit excited given just how well they're playing right now.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in the summer, Maresca has implemented an exciting, attack-minded style of play which has pleased both critics and supporters - but Chelsea's boss is still refusing to get drawn into debates regarding this year's title race.

"We're not in the title race. We are not, in my opinion," said Maresca on Chelsea's prospects of winning the league.

"What I said to the owners and the sporting directors the first time I met them, because of the age, and because of how good the squad is, for me Chelsea in the next five to 10 years will be one of the teams, or the team, that is going to dominate English football.

"This is what I said this to the club the first time I met them. No matter who will be the manager, for the next five or 10 years, because of the age, the squad, you can dominate English football, and I still think exactly the same."

Nevertheless, Chelsea will be going into their game against inconsistent Tottenham on a real high, with defender Axel Disasi even managing to get on the scoresheet against Southampton after returning to the starting eleven.

Chelsea prepared to sell Axel Disasi in January so they can sign Tomas Araujo

The Frenchman had missed out on a place in their previous five Premier League matchday squads, but was handed the opportunity to start against Southampton by Maresca.

Disasi ultimately repaid his manager's faith with a solid display, but there have been reports in the build up to January that Chelsea may look to offload Disasi and free up space for another centre-back.

Chelsea are scouring the market for another central defensive star, and they've been linked with Benfica star Tomas Araujo.

TEAMtalk have an update on their interest in the Portuguese, as Maresca looks to reshape the squad into future dominators of English football.

It is believed that Chelsea are prepared to sell Disasi in January and have made contact over Araujo, with their defender's sale seen as crucial to potentially striking a deal for the latter defender.

Despite being called a "leader" in defence at points, Disasi is also seen as "limited" by some behind-the-scenes at Chelsea, prompting their interest in Araujo, who is believed to have an £83 million release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old, who can also play at right-back, is emerging as one of the Primeira Liga's most promising defenders - which has apparently turned heads in west London.