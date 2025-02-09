Chelsea are now preparing a £42m bid for a Premier League forward who scored at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, according to a report.

Blues crash out of the FA Cup

After a promising first half of the season, the Blues have been brought back down to earth somewhat over the past few weeks with their form taking a dip in the Premier League, and they have now been dumped out of the FA Cup.

Enzo Maresca's side found it very difficult to create opportunities in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, failing to register a single big chance in the match, and their hopes of winning a domestic trophy this season have now been ended.

With Nicolas Jackson's goal contributions drying up in recent weeks after a flying start, Maresca may be even more incentivised to bring in additional forward options in the summer, and he has now identified a target.

According to a report from Spain, Chelsea are now preparing a €50m (£42m) offer for AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, having been impressed by his performances for the Cherries this season.

The coaching staff at Stamford Bridge are said to be keen on Semenyo due to his versatility and dynamism, having featured on both wings and at centre-forward for Bournemouth during the current campaign.

Not only that, but the forward has also showcased his ability to open up space and create danger in the opposition box, which has helped him solidify his place as a key player for the Cherries, who are making an unexpected push for Europe.

Semenyo impressing at the Vitality

It has been a steady rise to the top for the London-born forward, who made his first real breakthrough at League Two side Newport County, before working his way up the EFL to become a regular starter for Bournemouth.

The former Bristol City man bagged eight Premier League goals last season, and he is on course to better that tally this term, having netted 7 times in 23 games, while also picking up three assists to aid the Cherries' European push.

Chelsea fans will be well aware of the 25-year-old's ability given that he found the back of the net with a quality strike at Stamford Bridge in the thrilling 2-2 draw back in January, beating Robert Sanchez at his near post.

Semenyo is developing year-on-year, and the versatile forward is showing signs he is entering his prime with his performances this season, so it is exciting news that Chelsea are plotting a summer bid.