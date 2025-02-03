Tottenham Hotspur have now restarted talks to sign an "exceptional" defender on loan, and his own club are pushing for the move, according to a report.

Tel deal back on as Spurs seek double deadline day signing

At one stage, it looked as though Tottenham's hopes of signing Mathys Tel were fading away, with the Bayern Munich forward previously making it clear he was unwilling to make the move to north London, despite Daniel Levy travelling to hold talks. However, Tel has now reconsidered his stance and is en-route to London to complete a medical ahead of a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has been pictured on a plane with agent Gadiri Camara, with the transfer saga taking a major twist over the past few hours, but he is not the only player Spurs want through the door before the 11pm deadline.

Ange Postecoglou's side had a £70m bid for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi rejected earlier today, with the manager keen to bolster his struggling defence, while there has also been interest in Chelsea's Axel Disasi.

At one stage, the deal for Disasi looked like it was off, but The Boot Room report Tottenham have restarted talks to sign the defender, and there is seemingly a decent chance he completes a move across the capital. That is because Chelsea are now pushing hard for the centre-back to join Spurs, rather than Aston Villa, despite the player himself previously making it clear he would rather make the move to Villa Park.

The Blues expect the 26-year-old to leave before the transfer deadline, and they would rather ship him out on loan to their London rivals, as they view Villa as direct competition for the Champions League places.

Despite an impressive victory at Brentford, Postecoglou's side are still languishing in 14th and unlikely to push for the European places.

Not an ideal situation for Spurs

Tottenham chiefs have already found themselves in a position where a player has been uninterested in joining, before making a U-turn, with Tel now set to complete a move despite a lack of interest just a few days ago.

It seems as though a move to N17 is also a second-choice option for Disasi, which is far from ideal for Spurs, and they should be sure to only pursue a move if he is definitely committed, rather than simply finding himself forced out at Chelsea.

If the Lilywhites get the best version of the Chelsea man, there are clear signs he could help shore up their leaky backline, having previously been lauded as "exceptional" by members of the media.

Amid the ongoing injury crisis Postecoglou is faced with, he must bring in a new defender in the next few hours, and Disasi's versatility would be an added bonus, with the Frenchman also capable of slotting in at right-back, having featured in that area 11 times this season.