Chelsea once again find themselves at the centre of the headlines even as the transfer window approaches its final hours, having reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms as they work to do a last-minute deal.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues are looking to end their summer as it started by welcoming incomings for Enzo Maresca's side. It was always likely to be a busy day at Stamford Bridge, of course, as Todd Boehly and others look to rediscover the balance in Maresca's squad by offloading several frozen out players and replacing them with fresh faces.

That includes Raheem Sterling, who is one of many to have been left training away from the first-team and told to leave the London club if he wants any form of game time this season. Maresca recently told the press via Fabrizio Romano: “All the players who in this moment are training apart will NOT get any minutes in case they stay. My advice to Sterling? He knows exactly what he has to do. It’s not just Raheem, all of them."

Even as they look to thin out a packed squad, however, there's still arrivals on the cards, including a direct replacement for Sterling. According to Romano, Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho, who earns a reported £250k-a-week at Manchester United, and are now awaiting Manchester United's verdict on their two loan bids offering differing structured deals.

Sancho, like Sterling, is unlikely to receive the minutes that he's after with his current employers, opening the door for a late exit. Whether that exit is to Chelsea remains to be seen, however.

Now or never for "gifted" Sancho in the Premier League

When Sancho finally made his way to Manchester United after a lengthy transfer saga in 2021, resulting in a deal worth a hefty £73m, he was one of the best wingers around. All signs pointed towards an excellent piece of business by all involved at Old Trafford. Yet, three years later and a falling out with Ten Hag in between, Sancho finds himself heading for the exit door with more of a whimper than a roar.

Having shown glimpses of his best when on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, however, there's still every chance that Chelsea land the bargain of the summer if they secure a loan, plus an option or obligation to buy, for Sancho.

Described as "gifted" by former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic during that loan spell in the last campaign, there's a player still in there waiting to burst into life in the Premier League. But it's now or never for Sancho, who wouldn't exactly be arriving in an environment known for helping new signings find success.

Nonetheless, a move to Stamford Bridge is one that Sancho seemingly wants after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Chelsea.