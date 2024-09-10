Chelsea are one of the sides now plotting to make a move for a world class defensive talent in 2025, it has emerged, as they look to continue their rebuild under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca makes mixed start at Chelsea

Currently 11th in the Premier League, Chelsea and Maresca have shown the best and worst of themselves in the opening three games of the season. They blew away Wolves with a clinical performance in the second half which saw them run out 6-2 winners, but couldn't manage to find a way past Crystal Palace a week later as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Their only defeat of the season (understandable against reigning Champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season) was one in which they came out with some credit for the performance, but the next string of games will be where Maresca's side really begin to sink or swim.

Chelsea's next five Premier League games Bournemouth Away West Ham United Away Brighton Home Nottingham Forest Home Liverpool Away

But as is often the way at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons, transfers continue to dominate the headlines, and they have already been tipped to make a 2025 move.

Chelsea keen on superstar centre-back signing

Now, one report has claimed that Chelsea are ready to join the host of clubs chasing former Blues defender Marc Guehi next summer as they look to add a world-class option to their backline.

Guehi spent most of the summer among the headlines, firstly for his decision not to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park and then subsequently for his excellent performances at the heart of England's defence at EURO 2024, helping the Three Lions reach the final before they lost to Spain.

Following the heartbreak, he was the subject of strong interest from Newcastle United, who had a string of bids turned down for his services, with Palace chairman Steve Parish revealing that they had not stumped up the right fee for his "superstar".

"We would like to keep hold of him. There is a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport. "Somebody [in another interview] said he is a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent - so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn't."

However, now down to the final two years of his £50,000 a week deal at Selhurst Park, his value is only going to decrease in the windows to come unless he pens fresh terms in south London.

And that has led to a whole host of clubs keeping an eye on him, with Liverpool and Manchester City both also linked with the England international. Now, it is claimed that Chelsea are "paying close attention" with the Blues "still in the market" for a new defender, and the club are "planning a 2025 move" for the centre-back.

Though Chelsea have no shortage of centre-backs on their books, there are question marks over fitness or form in most cases, and Guehi would undoubtedly represent a step up on the majority of them.

Valued at £70m over the summer, Chelsea would effectively see a 20% discount on any fee agreed thanks to the sell on clause inserted into his initial move to Crystal Palace from Stamford Bridge back in 2021, which would also see them net a significant sum should Guehi move elsewhere.