Chelsea are now readying an offer to add another Brazilian teenage talent to their ranks as they look to corner the South American market for their benefit, according to a report.

Chelsea turn to youth under Maresca

Enzo Maresca has quietly made a very impressive start to his Premier League career with Chelsea, and has done so with the youngest side in the division.

With an average age of just 23.4 across their squad, the Blues have put out the youngest starting XI in the division in each of their Premier League games so far.

The likes of Levi Colwill (21), Moises Caicedo (22), Cole Palmer (22) and Nicolas Jackson (23) have begun the season in excellent form, and of the 22 players used by the Chelsea boss this season so far, only six have been older than 24, with just one older than 26.

The youngest squads in the Premier League 24/25 Club Average age Chelsea 23.4 Tottenham Hotspur 24.2 Brighton and Hove Albion 24.9 Bournemouth 25 Brentford 25.1

That is only likely to continue in future transfer windows, with the Blues interested in signing a pair of young defenders in the coming months to compete with Colwill, while they have also invested heavily in the South American market.

They announced the seismic signing of Estevao Willian, nicknamed Messinho, earlier in 2024. The Brazilian is set to join up with the west London side in 2025 when he turns 18, and it is reported that Maresca will immediately integrate him into the first team, adding another young talent to his ranks.

Now, Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign another impressive talent from Brazil.

Chelsea to battle Arsenal for new Brazilian gem

That comes as Caught Offside report that Chelsea are preparing an offer to sign Brazilian right back Joao Pedro Chermont, who currently plies his trade at Santos.

Right back has been a problem position for the Blues in recent seasons, with Reece James spending much of the last two years on the treatment table, where he is frequently joined by his supposed understudy Malo Gusto, a misfortune that has seen all of Wesley Fofana, Moises Caicedo and Axel Disasi forced to play on the right-hand side of defence.

Now, they are looking to solve that with another young talent, with Chermont described as a "very complete" right back on X and tipped to become the "next superstar" out of Santos.

As per the report, Santos are now "open to offers" for the defender despite his £58m release clause, and that Chelsea and Arsenal are both "preparing to make" opening bids after holding informal discussions with his representatives.

The duo, alongside a whole host of sides, have been "closely monitoring" the defender as a potential signing, and now look set to make a move in the near future. With Chelsea's recent luck in South America, they may be keen to repeat that to bring Clermont to Europe before any other sides join the long queue for his services.