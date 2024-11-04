Chelsea are reportedly ready to agree an astonishing exit in 2025 as they look to streamline their squad and challenge for major honours once more.

Caicedo rescues Chelsea at Old Trafford

A late volley from record-signing Moises Caicedo rescued a point for Chelsea against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes had put the Red Devils into an arguably undeserved lead with 20 minutes to go when Robert Sanchez conceded yet another penalty, bringing down Rasmus Hojlund and allowing Fernandes to convert from 12 yards.

But Caicedo provided a quick response, firing home from a corner four minutes later to rescue a point for Enzo Maresca's side and cap a great display from the midfielder, leaving them fourth in the Premier League as both Arsenal and Aston Villa (5th and 6th) lost.

But there are still problems at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's midfield issues

One of the Blues' biggest issues at present is midfield balance, with Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo and Romeo Lavia all competing for two spots in midfield at Stamford Bridge. Maresca revealed his view on the situation ahead of the clash with Manchester United.

“First of all, it’s a matter of balance. In this moment, Romeo [Lavia] and Moises [Caicedo] give us physicality, strength in the middle.

“Otherwise, when we play with Enzo, it has to be Enzo with one of Moises and Romeo. Then, when Enzo moves [forward], we struggle a bit in the middle in terms of physicality. It is something that at the moment, Moises and Romeo give us.”

With little chance of Maresca moving away from his 4-2-3-1 system, especially given the attacking talent at his disposal in west London, it has left Chelsea's £107m World Cup winner used from the bench in their last three games, having fallen down the pecking order.

Chelsea with and without Enzo Fernandez With Enzo Fernandez Without Enzo Fernandez Games 66 21 Win % 35% 81% Loss % 39% 14% Goals scored per game 1.6 2.48 Goals conceded per game 1.55 1

His talent is undeniable, with Graham Potter hailing him a "fantastic" midfielder and Premier League analyst EBL dubbing him "truly special" on X. However, it isn't working for him at Stamford Bridge at present.

Chelsea ready to cash in on Enzo

Now, an astonishing report from Spain [via TEAMtalk] has claimed that Chelsea are ready to cash in on Enzo Fernandez in the coming transfer windows,

The club hierarchy see the lack of minutes for the 23-year-old as a "cause for concern" and "it’s believed Chelsea would be open to listening to offers for the midfielder in the summer" as they look to claw back some of their investment.

Fernandez is still under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, taking home £180,000 a week which has counted up to over £7m since his signing, and finding someone willing to take that financial burden off Chelsea may be easier said than done.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Argentine in the past, and could look to renew their interest should he become available, perhaps in a swap deal of some kind involving Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is said to be up for sale on their side. For Chelsea, though, it will be another expensive bust at Stamford Bridge.