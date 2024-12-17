Chelsea are now seriously considering making a big money move to sign an international star in January as they look to bolster Enzo Maresca's ranks, it has been reported.

Chelsea aiming for Premier League title

Despite Maresca's claims to the contrary, it is clear that at almost the halfway stage of the season Chelsea are in the race for the Premier League title. Their win over Brentford, a seventh straight victory, lifted them four points clear of Arsenal and just two points behind current league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on all the sides around them.

However, there remain concerns at Stamford Bridge. One of those is in defence, where the Blues have managed to keep just three clean sheets this season, half as many as either Arsenal or Liverpool have managed, and Robert Sanchez needed to be on top form to help his side cling to three points against Brentford.

Part of that is down to the defence, where neither Axel Disasi nor Benoit Badiashile have looked capable of inspiring a Premier League title win, while Wesley Fofana has suffered another injury.

Chelsea were already on the hunt for new defenders, with the likes of Benfica talent Tomas Araujo and RB Leipzig starlet Castello Lukeba both having been mentioned over a potential move to west London.

However, both deals will be expensive, with a gaggle of clubs interested in their signatures and neither Benfica nor Liepzig wanting to sell cheaply. As a result, the Blues have pivoted their attention, and are now considering another talent.

Chelsea "seriously considering" January move for England defender

That is according to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, who reports that the Blues are "seriously considering" a move to bring back Marc Guehi in January.

The centre-back was part of Chelsea's youth set up before he left to join Crystal Palace in a deal worth £18m, but with a sell-on clause added into the deal which demanded that Chelsea receive 20% of any profit from a future sale.

A regular for England, he was dubbed "sensational" and a "superstar" by Palace chairman Steve Parish, who added that it would take "superstar" money to let him leave.

However, Guehi is down to the final 18 months of his £50,000 a week deal at Selhurst Park, meaning that his value is only going to continue to decline unless Palace can agree fresh terms, something that looks unlikely at this stage.

This, plus the sell on clause (which would effectively allow Chelsea to sign him at a reduced cost), has made him an attractive option for Maresca and co. in west London.

Marc Guehi vs Wesley Fofana in the Premier League (2024/25) Wesley Fofana Marc Guehi Appearances 12 16 Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.21 1.81 % of tackles won 42.9% 62.5% Pass Accuracy 89.6% 84.4% Goals and assists 0 3 Yellow Cards 6 3 Red Cards 0 0

Already with over 100 Premier League appearances to his name and just 24-years-old, he could be something of a bargain for any club who snaps him up, with Guehi able to play on either side of defence to a high level.

Chelsea are not the only interested party, with Newcastle having endured a protracted saga to try and sign him over the summer. But should they be able to complete a deal for the former Blue, it could be the final piece in their title charge under Maresca.