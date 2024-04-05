Chelsea are now set to make one of their star players available for transfer this summer in a bid to balance the books and comply with PSR.

Chelsea's FFP worries after heavy spending

Todd Boehly and co have pumped significant funds into the club, with Mauricio Pochettino's side spending over £400 million on new signings last summer alone.

Some Chelsea sources have reportedly played down worries surrounding a potential PSR breach, but some reports indicate that a wide array of player sales could be on the cards by June 30 in a bid to balance their books.

Financial experts, like Stefan Borson, have also predicted "more severe" points deductions than that of Nottingham Forest or Everton if they're found guilty of any breaches - despite not being charged as of yet.

“Possibly more severe (than Forest and Everton)," said Borson on talkSPORT (via The Sun).

“I think the scale of the losses they're currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest. There was an assumption with Mason Mount, because he was announced on Manchester United's website on July 1 that [his sale] had been put into this current season.

"So the £55million of profit was in this season. It now transpires that Mason Mount appears to have been transacted in 2022/23 and that is how they got through [FFP rules].

"From an operating perspective, is going to be even worse than last year because they've got no Champions League and no Europe at all.

"It's those sort of [exit] deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30. That, as we know, is articulated within the Forest decision."

There are many nominees for the Chelsea exit door, with Pochettino holding no shortage of surplus-to-requirement players. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja are all out on loan, and the Blues are very likely to listen to offers for all of them.

Another player who's been touted with a potential exit is Conor Gallagher, despite his star status under Pochettino.

Gallagher "set to be made available" this summer at Chelsea

Gallagher's deal expires next year, putting Chelsea under some pressure to sell the academy graduate for pure profit.

According to ESPN and journalist James Olley, Gallagher is now "set to be made available" for transfer this summer as Chelsea seek to avoid PSR breaches.

The 24-year-old, who's started 28 league games this season, has also been called "priceless" by Pochettino.

“He’s a player with great commitment with the team," said Pochettino.

"Always trying to compensate every situation in an offensive and defensive situation and that is priceless to have a player like him. I’m so happy for him and I’m so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed, the three points.”