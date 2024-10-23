Chelsea are under the impression that a "fantastic" player, via his representatives, is attempting to leave Stamford Bridge behind their back - prompting frustration among the club's hierarchy.

Players who could look to leave Chelsea in 2025

Blues boss Enzo Maresca hasn't been afraid to swing the axe since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, with Chelsea offloading a host of players on either loan, permanent or Bosman deals.

Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Basir Humphreys all sealed move elsewhere, trimming Maresca's bloated squad and freeing up space for new arrivals.

However, there are a few other squad members who could be set for the exit door sooner rather than later. Chelsea are prepared to loan Mykhailo Mudryk out in January, as the £89 million winger is currently struggling to battle his way into Maresca's first-team plans.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1

It is also believed that £100,000-per-week midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is eager to leave Chelsea in pursuit of more game time. AC Milan are rumoured to be interested in the 20-year-old, but fellow elite European side Barcelona have made contact with Chukwuemeka's agents ahead of January as well.

The most likely of the bunch appears to be Ben Chilwell. The left-back has played just 45 minutes in all competitions this season, which came in a 5-1 win over Barrow in the EFL Cup, and he's failed to make a single Premier League matchday squad this term.

Reports claim that Man United are eyeing a move for Chilwell ahead of January, and depending on whether Erik ten Hag is still in the job by that time, Old Trafford could be an ideal escape route for the England international.

Chelsea now think Josh Acheampong is trying to leave behind their back

Another player who could depart is highly-rated youngster Josh Acheampong.

The full-back's deal expires in 2026, and The Athletic shared some very interesting news this week that Acheampong has been frozen out of Chelsea's Under-21s squad until he signs a new contract.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Chelsea's next rising stars, so much so that Acheampong is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, as major European clubs look to exploit this situation.

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have told the teenager to sign an extension or leave. Chelsea also feel Acheampong is attempting to leave the quit "behind their back", as they theorise his representatives are offering him out to a host of clubs under their noses.

There is a reason for this, though, as it is believed Acheampong is frustrated by his lack of first-team minutes, especially during Reece James' absence from the team, which would've been a prime opportunity for Maresca to utilise him.

In any case, Chelsea do appear desperate to keep him, going off this contractual stand-off. Maresca has called Acheampong's work "fantastic" behind the scenes, so the Italian is clearly taking note of him, but this doesn't appear enough for him to commit.