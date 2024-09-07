Chelsea chiefs now want a Premier League defender, who Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has publicly praised, with Todd Boehly and BlueCo already continuing transfer plans despite a very eventful summer window.

Chelsea spend nearly £300 million on 13 summer signings

The Blues spent close to £300 million (£271 million) on 13 new summer signings, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also attempted a deadline day move for Victor Osimhen, but they ultimately failed to reach an agreement with the Nigerian, who was then forced to join Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on loan.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

They were successful with one deadline day transfer, though, as Sancho joined Chelsea on loan at the eleventh hour. Their deal for the English winger includes an option to buy him next summer, set at around £20-£25 million, and it will be interesting to see if the Man United outcast can resurrect his career in west London.

Chelsea were also linked with a last-gasp move to sign a centre-back, with Benfica starlet Tomas Araujo entering their radar late in the window. It was rumoured that Enzo Maresca wanted another centre-half to replace Trevoh Chalobah, but given the latter's switch to Crystal Palace came in rather last-minute fashion, there was little time for a transfer to be done.

January could represent an opportunity to rectify that and provide Maresca with another astute option for his backline. There could be a few solid options available to them mid-season and when the winter window opens, including Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

Chelsea now interested in Jakub Kiwior

According to journalist Graeme Bailey and The Boot Room, Kiwior is considering an Arsenal exit in January, having pledged to help Arteta's side until the winter - where he will then ponder his options.

The former Spezia starlet, who commanded a £13 million price tag in the summer, made 20 Premier League appearances under Arteta last season - bagging three assists as a makeshift left-back, but centre-half is his natural position.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Kiwior as they look at bringing in another central defender, as are other top-flight sides, so this could be worth monitoring heading into January.

“Very good!”, said Arteta on Kiwior and his versatility.

"Especially because obviously he had not a lot of moments before. We had some injuries, and we are asking him to play in a position that he hasn't played, and he's adapting very fast and his performances, they've been really consistent.

“And that's why you need the players that when you call on them, they step in and they get the job done.”