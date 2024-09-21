Chelsea are now targeting a £34 million ex-Man City player, as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley scour the market for new right-backs amid the club's "huge" worry over Reece James' injury.

Reece James return delayed as Chelsea deal with latest hamstring problem

The England international has endured hamstring hell for the last two years, with his latest problem in that area delaying James' debut for new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has relied on Malo Gusto, and a makeshift option in Axel Disasi when the former was injured, as his main right-back choices over Chelsea's opening four Premier League games of the season.

Disasi was hauled off just past the hour mark during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Bournemouth after the Frenchman struggled to make an impact in the role, but Maresca may have to turn to him again with Gusto ruled out of today's trip to West Ham.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (away) Today Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27

It is the same with James, but in his case, the lay-off is far more severe. Reports earlier this week claimed that James' comeback from injury has been delayed, and this has now been echoed by Maresca in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham.

"The most important thing for him and any injury is that they come back when they’re 100 per cent fit. Reece is still out," said Maresca on James' hamstring injury.

"We don't have an idea at the moment [when he'll be back]. We hope we can find the right solution and have him back as soon as possible."

There is little doubting the Cobham academy star's ability when fit and available, with Real Madrid even previously targeting James to replace Dani Carvajal. However, the defender's injury record is starting to become a real cause for concern.

Since the start of 2022/2023, James has missed 69 games for Chelsea, and it is set to be a 70th when he misses out of their next clash against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Chelsea eyeing Jeremie Frimpong amid "huge" Reece James worry

As per The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, west London chiefs hold a "huge" worry over the 24-year-old, and this has prompted BlueCo to enter the market for new right-backs.

Of their many targets, ex-Man City starlet and Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong features among them. The attack-minded wing-back's contract contains a tempting £34 million release clause, and he is arguably one of Europe's most exciting options in that position.

Chelsea are targeting Frimpong after a phenomenal 23/24 campaign, where he bagged nine goals and seven assists in 31 Bundesliga outings. The former Celtic star was an ever-present under Xabi Alonso and continues to impress this season, with his first goal and assist already in the bag.

He also scored three on Leverkusen's run to the Europa League final against Atalanta last season, leaving little wonder Todd Boehly and co have Frimpong in their thinking.