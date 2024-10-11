Chelsea are now believed to be in the race for a high-earning Bayern Munich star, as Enzo Maresca's side are big fans of what he could bring to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

It was yet another eventful summer transfer window in west London, with club chairman Todd Boehly and BlueCo pumping around £200 million into the squad.

The Blues brought Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho to the club before the late deadline on August 30, but they're by no means done reinforcing Maresca's ranks.

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips recently explained that Chelsea are scouring South America for new defenders, whether they're currently plying their trade on that continent or elsewhere in Europe and beyond.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Zenit St. Petersburg defender and current Al-Shabab loanee Robert Renan is being targeted by Chelsea - as well as the likes of Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Vitor Reis (Palmeiras), Vitao (Internacional) - as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley attempt to add another centre-half.

Chelsea will be looking to bring in a new centre back or two in the next couple of transfer windows," wrote Phillips.

"There is a real possibility of seeing a new one arrive in the January window should an opportunity present itself. SPTC sources understand that Chelsea are doing a lot of shopping and scouting in the South American region this season, taking a look at a number of centre backs. Not only in that region though, but players who have come from that region.

"Chelsea scouts have been stationed in a number of South American countries already from last season, but there is a real focus in the Brazilian Serie A this season as they also keep a watchful eye on the progress of pending new Chelsea player Estevao Willian."

As displayed with the signing of Estevao and other Brazilian starlets since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022, it appears Brazil is now a favoured talent pool for Chelsea, but that isn't to say they won't continue looking to Europe as well.

Chelsea want to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane

According to reports out of Spain, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is now a target for the club, with Chelsea joining both Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race for him. The former Man City winger completed a move to the Bundesliga in 2020, where he has since gone on to make 179 appearances, scoring 49 goals and registering 50 assists.

However, the £321,000-per-week German is out of contract next summer, meaning that a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards for interested sides. It is now believed Chelsea want to sign Sane, and believe that he's a player who can add both experience and dynamism to their ranks.

While Chelsea have an abundance of wide players at their disposal already, their serial spending in recent years means you can never totally rule them out when it comes to potentially signing a player.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also likely to be sold by Chelsea as things stand, so Sane's ability to play on either flank could prove useful as Boehly eyes up potential replacements for the Ukranian.